Governor Dave Umahi has been urged to speed up the release of the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The call was made by the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, on Sunday, January 30

The PDP also called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians to prevail on the governor to released the party's Ebonyi state spokesperson

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, January 30, accused the Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, of unleashing terror on innocent Nigerians, particularly opposition party members in the state.

The opposition also accused the over attempts to shut up other dissenting voices who speak against him and his style of leadership in the state.

The PDP has called on President Buhari to prevail on Governor Umahi to release its Ebonyi spokesperson Photo: Aso Rock Villa

A statement signed by the party's national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and seen by Legit.ng, said the party is alarmed by alleged reports that the governor is attacking members of the opposition party in the state.

Ologunagba said that since moving to the ruling All Progressives Congress, the governor has become desperate to create panic among certain citizens and members of the opposition ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He further called on Nigerians to take note of the illegal arrest of the party's state publicity secretary, Nwoba Chika Nwoba, who has been detained without justification.

Ologunagba said:

"Just recently, a prominent member of the PDP and former member the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Linus Abaa Okorie was declared wanted by Governor Umahi without any accusation or charges levelled against him."

"Our Party vehemently rejects such violation of Fundamental Human Rights going on in Ebonyi State and calls on Nigerians to hold Governor Umahi and the APC responsible for acts of violence and terrorism in Ebony state."

The opposition party also called for the immediate and unconditional release of our Nwoba as well as other innocent Nigerians reportedly detained in various facilities in the state.

He said:

"As a Party, we urge President Muhammadu Buhari, the national security adviser and the police high command to immediately step into the situation which is a serious threat to the security of Ebonyi state in particular and that of the nation in general.

"This is because any breakdown of law and order in Ebonyi State will have a ripple effect on the fragile security situation in the entire South East region of the country and beyond."

"Governor Umahi must be called to order. He must learn to live with the consequences of his ill-advised decision. He committed a political suicide by joining a party of “political bandits” and “warlords” where he has no future and should not vent his frustration on other Nigerians."

