Davido Hosts Birthday Dinner for Wife Chioma, Sings 4 Her, Fans Gush: "At Least He Doesn't Beat Her"
- Singer Davido ensured that he magnificently celebrated his wife Chioma as she turned a year older on April 30
- The Feel crooner did not just post loved photos of her, he also took her for a special moment in Jamaica
- In a video, he took her for a birthday dinner where he rocked white outfits, and he also sang a birthday song for her
Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has continued to make his wife Chioma feel special as she celebrated her 29th birthday on April 30.
He took some time to celebrate her on social media, describing her as his rock and shutting out all the noise with her love.
Furthermore, he held a birthday dinner in her honour and she turned up excitedly wearing a beautiful white outfit.
Davido and others present also sang a happy birthday song as his wife showed up, and she could not help but smile at them, especially her husband.
Check out the video of Davido and others singing for Chioma below:
Fans react to Chioma' birthday dinner
Several fans of the couple have reacted to the birthday dinner. See some of the reactions below:
@aryam37a:
"When it comes to a man, a lot of nonsense comes with the package. A lot of women swallow pain. Some men date a number of women you can’t count, more than 40 for pleasure just because they are rich. At least he doesn’t beat her. She is happy."
@preyeeeee:
"How do you put watermarks on photos and videos that don’t belong to you?"
@nene_george
“Best I've ever had”: Davido gives Chioma princess treatment on her 29th birthday, cute video trends
"See enjoyment. Me I go love o! Whoever say money no sweet should go and dye!"
@turay8260:
"King and Queen forever. The haters are just wasting their time. Chioma forever."
@abycandi
"Cute."
@windychris212:
"Congratulations."
@subeautyglam:
"Awww."
@favou_r5774:
"Premium enjoyment only."
@mamayetunde:
"She is what she said and more."
