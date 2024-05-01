Singer Davido ensured that he magnificently celebrated his wife Chioma as she turned a year older on April 30

The Feel crooner did not just post loved photos of her, he also took her for a special moment in Jamaica

In a video, he took her for a birthday dinner where he rocked white outfits, and he also sang a birthday song for her

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has continued to make his wife Chioma feel special as she celebrated her 29th birthday on April 30.

Davido and Chioma look lovely in their expensive outfits. Image credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

He took some time to celebrate her on social media, describing her as his rock and shutting out all the noise with her love.

Furthermore, he held a birthday dinner in her honour and she turned up excitedly wearing a beautiful white outfit.

Davido and others present also sang a happy birthday song as his wife showed up, and she could not help but smile at them, especially her husband.

Check out the video of Davido and others singing for Chioma below:

Fans react to Chioma' birthday dinner

Several fans of the couple have reacted to the birthday dinner. See some of the reactions below:

@aryam37a:

"When it comes to a man, a lot of nonsense comes with the package. A lot of women swallow pain. Some men date a number of women you can’t count, more than 40 for pleasure just because they are rich. At least he doesn’t beat her. She is happy."

@preyeeeee:

"How do you put watermarks on photos and videos that don’t belong to you?"

@nene_george

"See enjoyment. Me I go love o! Whoever say money no sweet should go and dye!"

@turay8260:

"King and Queen forever. The haters are just wasting their time. Chioma forever."

@abycandi

"Cute."

@windychris212:

"Congratulations."

@subeautyglam:

"Awww."

@favou_r5774:

"Premium enjoyment only."

@mamayetunde:

"She is what she said and more."

Davido gives Chioma princess treatment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido had taken time out to celebrate his wife Chioma’s 29th birthday amid his rift with Wizkid.

In a video posted on his Instagram stories, the DMW boss treated Chioma like a princess walking down the stairs.

Davido then showered praises on the mother of his twins, and fans reacted to his loved-up display on social media.

Source: Legit.ng