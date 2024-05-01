A Nigerian boy sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) in 2023 but the result went missing

His sister said they made all efforts to recover the JAMB result, but nothing came out, so he stayed at home for a year

In 2024, the boy registered for the examination again, and he performed excellently, scoring 307 in UTME aggregates

A Nigerian boy has a reason to smile after checking his JAMB result and seeing that he scored 307.

Last year, the boy, Sam Dike Victory was not happy because his JAMB result was declared missing and was never recovered.

The boy's JAMB result went missing in 2023. Photo credit: Getty Images/MoMo Productions and JAMB. Boy's image used for illustration only.

The boy's sister, Aruchi, shared the result online and said her brother stayed at home for one year because of the missing UTME result.

Aruchi said his brother made a strong comeback in the 2024 JAMB despite the serious setback he recorded last year.

She wrote on X:

"This is a proud big sister moment for me!! My little brother wrote Jamb last year but the result got missing. We sent so many letters to Abuja but got no replies. He had to stay home last year. This year, he wrote Jamb again and made a big comeback! He scored 307 in JAMB."

A breakdown of the result shows that Dike scored 69 in UTME use of English, and he made 81 in mathematics.

He scored 75 in physics and 82 in chemistry. Social media users are congratulating the Dike for the performance.

Reactions to Dike's JAMB result

@anointing_xi said:

"I wish him more success."

@DanielAkwaowo commented:

"Proud of your lil bro. A very nice result. Unlike those other Tiktokers."

@Mmaduab92855364 said:

"He did well, but don't allow your gender to distract him."

Boy scores 271 in JAMB

Meanwhile, a student proudly shared his JAMB UTME results on social media, indicating that he did well.

The results showed that the student scored 75 in mathematics, 71 in Biology and 63 in the use of English.

The student, Akintayo Emmanuel Enioto, also got 62 in chemistry, making a total of 271 in aggregate.

