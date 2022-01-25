Linus Okorie, a former member of the House of Representatives and PDP chieftain, has been declared wanted

The Ebonyi state government said Okorie was declared wanted for making inciting comments which led to the killing of an Ebubeagu operative

Okorie in his reaction, however, said the Ebonyi state government was plotting to use Ebubeagu to “eliminate” him

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - The Ebonyi state government on Tuesday, January 25, declared Linus Okorie, a former member of the House of Representatives, wanted.

Premium Times reported that the state government accused Okorie of making inciting comments on Facebook which it said contributed to the beheading of Ebubeagu operative in Ivo local government area two weeks ago.

The Ebonyi state government has declared Linus Okorie, a former member of the House of Representatives, wanted. Photo credit: Francis Nwaze

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the commissioner for information in Ebonyi, Uchenna Orji, explained that the decision was taken after a report on the crisis in Ivo was presented to the State Security Council by security agencies.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The council noted the report on the issues and the revelations contained in that report and therefore resolved to declare wanted Hon Linus Okorie for the publication of inciting statements, some of which were posted on Facebook that were traced to be part of the inflammatory publications that really incited that very tension that led to the beheading of the Ebubeagu official."

The commissioner further said some other persons were accessories to the murder of the Ebubeagu operative.

He said the council urged security agencies to expedite action on the investigation with a view to bringing to book all those involved.

The Security Council meeting was chaired by Governor David Umahi and attended by heads of security agencies in the state.

Okorie reacts

Meanwhile, the former federal lawmaker, Okorie, has reacted, saying declaring him wanted was Governor Umahi's ploy to silence opposition in Ebonyi.

He said the state government was planning to use Ebubeagu to “eliminate” him on the excuse that he was evading arrest.

The ex-lawmaker also alleged that the government was planning to close down an event centre in Abakaliki owned by him.

He said:

“It is also a ploy to distract attention from the carnage that Ebubeagu has been wrecking on the people of Ebonyi State as symbolised by the riots and killings in Akaeze in the past few days."

Okorie, who represented Ọhaọzara, Ivo and Onicha federal constituency from 2011 to 2019, is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a critic of Governor Dave Umahi’s administration.

Nigerians react

Oyenta Ejike said on Facebook:

"Ebonyi state governor lack such power, its the duty of police, fully back by competent court declaration..... Dave umahi is confused and should be call to order."

Idorenyin Udo-Ekpo said:

"See the man who want to be president, so nearly 2/3 Nigerian will be in jail, if you succeed."

Arizie Desmond said:

"Just join APC, your next line of action and agenda would automatically become witch-hunting."

Prominent PDP chieftain collapses in court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nwoba Chika Nwoba, the PDP's publicity secretary in Ebonyi state, slumped in court.

Nwoba slumped around 3pm when he was brought to the magistrate court 3 inside the Ebonyi judiciary headquarters, Abakaliki, by the police on Wednesday, January 12.

The PDP spokesman had been in police detention since Sunday, January 9, when members of Ebubeagu security outfit handed him over after arrest. He was arrested for allegedly spreading fake news on social media.

Source: Legit.ng