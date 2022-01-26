Senator Abiodun Olujimi has withdrawn from the ongoing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election

Olujimi pulled out after she claimed that she has been disenfranchised in the ongoing exercise in Ekiti state

In what can be described as another political intrigue, Senator Abiodun Olujimi has withdrawn from the ongoing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election.

Olujimi who is the senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, said she is disappointed with the process.

Abiodun Olujimi has withdrawn from the ongoing PDP primary election. Photo: The Cable.

She said:

"I feel disenfranchised, I feel like the party does not believe in my presence there. I believe the party does not believe in whatever I have done, so I have pulled out."

She disclosed this at the venue of the exercise.

Meanwhile, some political thugs have been intercepted by the Nigerian Army. They were caught with guns, machetes, charms and others in the early hours of Wednesday, January 26.

Specifically, the armed thugs were identified as members of the Oyo State Park Management System otherwise known as National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) at Ita Awure/Efon Junction, Osun state.

Police IG sends more officers to Ekiti state as PDP holds primary

Recall that in efforts to guide against violence, the inspector general of police, Mr Baba Ahmed Alkali, deployed more police personnel in Ekiti state ahead of party primaries.

The state commissioner of police, Tunde Mobayo, disclosed this on Tuesday, January 25, saying the move was “in a bid to maintain serene atmosphere and free, fair and credible governorship primary elections of the PDP and the APC.”

He reiterated the command’s readiness and deployment of adequate personnel to all voting centres and other relevant places across the state.

Ekiti guber: PDP adjusts timetable

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP approved the adjustment of the timetable and schedule of activities for the party’s primary ahead of the June 18, 2022, Ekiti governorship election.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the party's national organising secretary, Hon. Umar Bature.

The statement read:

“Under the adjusted schedule, the ward congress to elect 3-man ad hoc ward delegates earlier slated for Friday, January 7 to Saturday, January 8 has been shifted to Saturday, January 15."

Ekiti 2022: Fayose, Olujimi camps settle rift

Meanwhile, the Fayose and Olujimi led groups have settled their rift ahead of this year’s gubernatorial election in Ekiti state.

This move was made as part of efforts to ensure what they called a resounding success for the PDP in the state ahead of the exercise.

The two contending groups in the party, the Osoko Political Assembly (OPA) led by former Governor Ayo Fayose and Repositioning Group led by the Senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi, met on Sunday, January 9, and reaffirmed their readiness to work together.

