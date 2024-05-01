105 touching advance birthday wishes for yourself, your lover or best friend

Birthdays are special because they are a day when one celebrates being born. When it is your birthday, you want to be surrounded by your loved ones so that they can make your day special. Life is beautiful; therefore, one should begin celebrating themselves or their loved ones a week or a few days before their birthday. This article has touching advance birthday wishes.

When it is your birthday, you hope the day will be beautiful because it is the day you came into the world. Birthday cakes, candles, and gifts are essential on birthdays, but the day cannot be complete without touching birthday wishes from friends and family. It is even better when you send or receive the wishes in advance.

Advance birthday wishes

Why is it essential to wish someone a happy birthday in advance? It shows the person that you appreciate them and can't wait to celebrate their life on their special day.

Advance birthday wishes for a friend

Having someone always there for you is lovely, even in bad times. Therefore, making your friend's day memorable by sending them touching advance birthday wishes will melt their hearts. Consider the ones below.

I no longer wait for midnight to send you a birthday message. I would love to send it a week earlier so we can have a week of cheer.

You are everything nice and some more. Happy birthday, buddy.

I most appreciate you at such times because I know how emotional birthdays make you. Enjoy the merry-making.

Is it more awful that I look forward to your birthday than mine? Happy birthday.

My friend is turning older. I am sending my warm hugs as a birthday present.

Advancing with you has been a blessing, and I'm excited to jubilate your special day in advance.

Even though your birthday is months away, I have already started feeling its vibes. Lovely in advance, happy birthday wishes, dear!

You are the most selfless person I know, and for that, I wish you the best birthday ever.

My heartiest love for your special day of birth anniversary in advance. Have a blast.

A friend will think of you on your birthday, but your best friend will think of you days before your special day!

I hope your approaching birthday will be as impressive and genuinely exceptional as you are to me, best friend!

You are my best friend; this is the right time to wish you a happy birthday.

Another journey around the sun. What a blessing you have been to me. Advanced birthday wishes.

As you commemorate another year of life, I want you to understand that you are someone deserving of celebration every single day. Happy birthday, crush!

My friend, I wish you all the best on your upcoming birthday!

Your birthday is almost here, and the countdown has begun!

Good things take time, and you have shown me that patience pays. Happy birthday, friend.

I can't celebrate this birthday with you, but I wish you all the best in advance!

It's still a few hours to your birthday, but I have already started the celebration. Happy birthday.

A friend as wonderful and fabulous as you deserve their birthday wishes early this year!

Your birthday is tomorrow already! Happy birthday in addy! I hope it's a great one for you!

Sending peace tidings as you add another year on earth. I love you.

Everything cool I've learned in this life, I've learned because of you. Here are my early birthday wishes.

Advance birthday wishes for a lover

Love is beautiful because you feel safe and peaceful when you are in love with the right person. The following sweet messages will make your lover shed tears of joy.

I may not be attending for your birthday, but I want you to remember our memories together.

As you blow out the candles next week, know that you fill my heart with love and joy. Happy birthday, my love.

I don't have the most beautiful gift for you, but I have the most genuine love for you. You're always in my heart. HBD in advance!

For a lover like no other, I wish you a happy birthday in advance!

May your upcoming birthday be as wonderful and extraordinary as you are to me, best friend!

The dearest person in my heart deserves their birthday wishes early. Happy birthday in advance, my love.

Happy birthday to the one who adds an extra touch of delight to my days!

My love, wishing you in advance for your birthday! Please know that I'll always be there for you, no matter how old you become.

You are unique; you are sweet and kind. Happy birthday in advance. I love you.

I am sending you some advance birthday wishes to show you how important you are to me!

If you had not existed on this day, you would never have entered my world. I celebrate this day because it is special for me, too. Happy birthday in advance, my special person.

This early birthday message goes out to the most special person of all: the one who has my heart.

A queen was born a week from now. Happy birthday, my love, and may you enjoy yourself when the day comes.

Here's to celebrating another year of your wonderful presence in my life.

I wish you a year filled with love, joy, and endless happiness. Happy birthday, my sweetheart.

Happy birthday in advance, my love. I wish you lots of happiness and prosperity on your upcoming birthday!

You are the reason why my life is so beautiful. Happy birthday, my love.

I wish you an early happy birthday to the most awesome person in the world.

You make me feel so special, and I wish to feel that way daily. Happy birthday to you in advance. I love you.

Always know that you're constantly in my mind and heart. HBD in advance.

Having the chance to grow old with you is a blessing in my life. I'm the luckiest soul on this planet. I am wishing you a great birthday.

May each moment of your birthday be unforgettable.

Advance birthday wishes for a daughter

A daughter is like a flower in the family because she brings joy and happiness. Surprising your daughter with advance birthday wishes will make her feel loved. Check the ones below.

I won't be able to add stars to your birthday celebration. That's why I am sending my loveliest daughter the best birthday wishes in advance. May your future turn out to be as bright as the sun.

Happy early birthday to my beautiful daughter. You are the light of my life, and I'm so grateful for every moment we share.

Happy early birthday to my amazing daughter. May your day be filled with laughter, joy, and lots and lots of cake.

Happy early birthday to the apple of my eye! You are a true blessing in my life.

Happy birthday to the best daughter in the whole wide world. I love you!

I may not be there physically, but know I will be there in spirit. Sending you big hugs for your birthday.

My dear daughter, you are the light of my life, and I'm so proud of the person you're becoming.

As your birthday approaches, I want you to know how much you mean to me. You are my sunshine on a rainy day.

To my fantastic daughter, I'm so excited to celebrate another year of your life. You continue to amaze me with your strength, kindness, and intelligence. Happy early birthday, my love!

You are as sweet as the icing on a cupcake. Happy birthday

Wishing you a wonderful birthday and all the most incredible things on your coming big day.

May this year bring you a lot of happiness and success. Happy birthday, dear.

Happy early birthday to my amazing daughter. I'm so grateful for all the laughter, joy, and love you've brought into my life.

A daughter like you deserves all the happiness the world could give. Early birthday, my dear.

Since I had you, you have brought me nothing but joy. The journey may have been bumpy, but I assure you that it will be a smooth ride in the future. Happy birthday in advance, my flower.

In advance birthday wishes to myself

Sometimes, you don't have to wait for others to send you birthday wishes. How do you wish yourself a happy birthday in advance on WhatsApp? Check the wishes below.

I am not a narcissist, but I am the biggest cheerleader of my own. Happy birthday in advance to me. I cannot wait to grow one year wiser.

I thank God and my parents for creating such an incredible human. Cheers to my new age! Happy early birthday to me.

The secret to staying young is living honestly, eating slowly, and lying about my age. HBD to me.

I count my age by friends, not years, and my life by smiles, not tears. I am blessed as I start my new year.

My feet have never walked this path. So, my heart rejoices that my big day will be a new adventure for me.

I cannot believe the year has arrived for me to start lying about my age. HBD, dear me.

My heart is full of joy that flows like a river. I'll smile till my birthday comes.

I hope my birthday blooms into lots of dreams and that they come true!

It's not my birthday yet, but cheers to another year of embracing the beauty of growing older and the opportunities ahead.

As I clock another year, Lord, I pray for you to guide, love, forgive, and do what no man can do in my life.

I wish myself a happy birthday in advance! Here is to becoming wiser and more mature. I love my birthday.

My birthday is always my rebirth. In addy to me.

Who will if I don't wish myself well as I age further? Thus, I'm saving all my wishes and heartfelt prayers for my big day.

Don't forget my gifts, messages, and calls. Tomorrow is my birthday.

I cannot keep calm. Today will be party after party. I am one of the many unsung heroes.

May this new chapter bring me nothing but boundless joy, love and prosperity. Help me celebrate my birthday in advance, friends!

Happy early birthday to the most amazing person I know, myself!

Tomorrow is my birthday! I can't help but feel a sense of gratitude and excitement for the year ahead. I wish myself a year filled with joy, laughter and all the things that bring a smile to my face.

God has a bigger plan for me than I have for myself. HBD in advance to me.

Advance birthday wishes for a crush

When you crush on someone, you are always excited around them and see them as unique, wonderful, and perfect. If you want to make them feel that you appreciate their existence, consider the following birthday wishes.

I was too eager to wait until your special day to wish you well, so happy birthday in advance.

I wish you a fantastic birthday. You are God's perfect creation, and you deserve everything in the world.

Happy birthday to the person who always makes my heart skip a beat. May your day be as exciting as chancing upon a rare shooting star.

May your birthday mark the beginning of a year filled with thrilling adventures and unforgettable experiences. Enjoy your day in advance, dear crush.

It may not be your birthday, but I wanted to let you know I am glad to have met you. Happy birthday, sweetheart.

There are a billion ways to tell you how important this day is for me. May you have a fabulous birthday.

Is it too early to send a birthday wish? Well, you are the reason behind my smile. Happy birthday.

Funny advance birthday wishes for a best friend

Waking up to funny wishes from your friend a day before your birthday is the sweetest feeling ever. Wishing your best friend good luck using funny jokes will lighten up their mood and build a strong connection between the two of you. Check the ones below.

I just want to wish you a happy birthday in advance so that I will not be able to forget your birth date. Happy birthday in advance.

If anyone calls you old this birthday, don't worry. Just hit that person with your cane and throw your dentures at him.

A friend you can cry with and laugh with is a rare gem. You are a gem. Happy birthday in advance.

May you live as long enough to terrify your great-grandchildren with prominent wrinkles.

On your birthday, keep this in mind...you only look as old as your last selfie.

I know I always forget your birthday, but this time, I am ready with my weapon, Advanced Happy Birthday.

Don't think of them as grey hairs. Think of them as strands of birthday glitter growing out of your head.

On your Birthday, I pray to give you a life long enough to see your teeth and hair falling.

The secret to staying young is to make up an age and stick with it.

Your birthday is around the corner. You're a year closer to being that old guy who yells at kids to get off his lawn.

Happy Birthday in advance, queen! You definitely don't look a day older than the age you tell people you are.

This is a special month because your birthday falls on this month. Happy birthday, bestie.

I cannot take any chance with my memory, but I am sending you an early birthday wish this year. Happy Advance Birthday, best friend.

This year, we will need a larger cake to accommodate the number of candles for your age. Happy early birthday, my dear bestie.

Friends celebrate friends on their birthdays. Real friends get you buzzed on your birthday. It's a good thing I'm the second kind.

Happy birthday to a dude who isn't showing his age or acting it.

Another birthday spent together...you know we're going to be friends 'til we're old and senile, right? And then we'll be new friends! I wish you the best birthday in advance.

The only reason I always tolerate your irritating face is that you throw a good birthday party.

How do you wish someone a pre-birthday?

You can send them sweet words that show how amazing they are and how grateful you are for having them in your life and wish them the best in life.

Is it OK to wish birthday in advance?

It is OK to do that. However, you should know the person's culture before sending early birthday wishes. In some countries, such as Germany, wishing someone a birthday in advance is considered bad luck.

Advance birthday wishes make someone feel loved, appreciated, and in the minds of their loved ones. It is among the greatest ways of building strong connections among family, friends, and partners.

