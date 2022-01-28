The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ebonyi state chapter has again been re-arraigned in court for criticising a lawmaker

Chinedu Nwoba was arrested earlier for a false publication on his Facebook page regarding the governor of the state, Dave Umahi

Nwoba is said to be facing a six-count charge bothering on false news with intent to cause fear and alarm to the public

In what could be described as a second attempt, the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ebonyi state Nwoba Chika Nwoba, has landed into trouble again.

Nwoba, was on Thursday, January 27, again arraigned at a magistrates’ court sitting in Abakaliki, for alleged publication of false, malicious and defamatory materials on his Facebook handle against a federal lawmaker from the state, Chinedu Ogah.

Yesterday was the second time Nwoba would be arraigned within two days and remanded, The Nation reports.

On Wednesday, January 26, he was arraigned and remanded for publishing materials on his Facebook handle against Governor David Umahi, which the police said was punishable under Section 516 A (a) of the Criminal Code Cap 33 Vol. 1 Laws of the state, 2009 and Section 5 (1) (a) of the state Cybercrimes (Prohibition) Law No.012 of 2021, The Punch added.

The court's ruling

Ruling, the magistrate, Blessing Chukwu, said the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter and ordered that he be remanded in police custody in line with COVID-19 protocol.

She ordered that the case file be transmitted to the Attorney General, Department of Public Prosecution and adjourned the matter till February 4.

Prominent PDP chieftain collapses in court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nwoba Chika Nwoba, the PDP's publicity secretary in Ebonyi state, slumped in court.

Nwoba slumped around 3pm when he was brought to the magistrate court 3 inside the Ebonyi judiciary headquarters, Abakaliki, by the police on Wednesday, January 12.

The PDP spokesman had been in police detention since Sunday, January 9, when members of Ebubeagu security outfit handed him over after arrest. He was arrested for allegedly spreading fake news on social media.

I am not in contest with anybody - Umahi

While Umahi declared his ambition for the 2023 presidential election about 24 hours after Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC national leader, made the same announcement, the Ebonyi governor said he is not in contest with anybody but himself.

His words:

“I’m not in contest with anybody; I’m in contest with myself.”

Speaking further on what he and the president discussed, Umahi said:

“We discussed politics, the growth of our party APC in Nigeria and the southeast, and the interest of the southeast in the 2023 presidency."

He said if the APC throws its ticket to the southern part of Nigeria, his achievement in the past six years would enable him to clinch the ticket.

