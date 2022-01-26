The chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has denied that the party has a zoning list ahead of the national convention.

Buni made this position through the director-general, press and media affairs, Mamman Mohammed, in a statement on Wednesday, January 26, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Mohammed in the statement described the report which has already has gone viral as false, unfounded, and baseless.

Buni said reports about the list are false (Photo: All Progressives Congress)

The statement read:

“The attention of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Yobe State and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has been drawn to media publications with purported zoning of offices allegedly announced by him.

“His Excellency has in clear and unambiguous terms denied the said list, saying, it is false, baseless, unfounded, misleading, and has nothing to do with him.

“The Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee said the party has not taken any decision at any fora on anything relating to the zoning of offices.

“The publication is just a figment of the author’s imagination that has nothing to do with the Chairman and the party.

“The public is hereby urged to disregard the purported list as it is misleading and completely false.

“Governor Buni urged the press to resist unverified stories and rumours and to always verify all issues related to the party assuring that the doors of the party are always open.”

Party convention: APC enmeshed in crisis as battle for secretary position 'hits the roof'

With calls for the postponement of the already scheduled national convention of the APC, party members have continued to slug it out for various positions within the party.

The position of the national secretary of the party had been under contention in Imo state.

Ahead of the Saturday, February 26, national convention a former presidential candidate for the Peoples Mandate Party (PMP), Batos Nwadike has joined the race for the position.

Nwadike who is also the special adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state on political affairs has his posters littered all around Imo state.

In addition to this, several of his loyalists in the state have also confirmed that Nwadike is in the race for the position of the APC national secretary expected to emerge from Imo state.

