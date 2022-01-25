The internal crisis rocking the ruling party in Edo state deepens as aggrieved members have taken a walk out of the party

This is so as the leader of the defectors, Mr. Balogun Okhiwere disclosed that their action was influenced by the high-quality representation gotten from a House of Reps member in the state

Meanwhile, this move according to Okhiwere the defected members wants to work hand-in-hand with the lawmaker in the state for a greater good

There is tension in the ruling party in Edo state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is due to the defection of hundreds of PDP supporters in the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC), The Nation reports.

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday, January 24, in Okada, the leader of the defectors, Mr. Balogun Okhiwere, said their decision was based on the quality representation of Dennis Idahosa at the House of Representatives.

The internal crisis rocking the PDP in Edo state lingers. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

He said that the defectors were joining forces with the APC to strengthen it and assist the lawmaker, who represents Ovia Federal Constituency to continue with his developmental strides.

He said:

“We, the undersigned and members of the PDP in Ovia North East hereby resign our membership of the PDP.

“We thereafter resolved to decamp to the APC in appreciation of the developmental stride of Idahosa, who has brought infrastructural development to all nooks and crannies of the constituency."

Source: Legit.ng