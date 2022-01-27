Vehicles from Innoson's Automobile manufacturing company would be the official vehicle to be used by Charles Soludo, Anambra's governor-elect on assumption office

This declaration was made by Charles Soludo himself at the meeting with members of his transition committee in Anambra

Soludo also said that there would be no form of party or ceremony at his inauguration as Anambra governor

The governor-elect of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo, on Wednesday, January 26, promised to ensure that his administration will patronise locally made goods.

The Punch reports that Soludo while interacting with members of his transition committee said he will adopt a strategy that would help promote local brands.

He said that with this strategy of his, his official vehicle would be made by Innoson Motors, an indigent automobile company in Anambra state.

Soludo has promised to patronise Innoson Motors and all locally made products while in office Photo: Nnenna Ibeh

The governor-elect also said it has never been a coincidence that he wears local fabrics popularly known as Akwete as he hopes to continuously make a statement with what he wears around.

Soludo said:

“My Akwete dress is not just a dress, it’s a statement. I want to make a statement with it. You know, in the entire southeast, this is the only textile thing alive, and it’s handmade, by the women of Akwaete in Abia state.

“Igbo land is one and we must protect it. We want to bring back the zeal of patronizing our own. I have said it even during campaigns, and I meant it, that if I win, the official car of the governor of Anambra state will be Innoson motors."

Low budget inauguration day ceremony

In order to ensure that the cost of governance in Anambra state is reduced to the barest minimum, the state's governor-elect said he will ensure that there would not be any form of a ceremony on the day of his inuaguration.

ThisDay also reports that the governor-elect said Igbo land is one and all stakeholders must work with the people to protect it.

Soludo said:

“I have made a wish that not even one Kobo of Anambra people’s money will be spent on that swearing-in ceremony. It is a wish, and I mean it.

"What are we spending money on? Just a few people coming to the inauguration and witnessing it, then I will open office and get down to work immediately."

Soludo rejects title, picks new names ahead Of inauguration

Anambra's governor-elect, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, prefers to be called simply Mr Governor when he takes over the leadership of the state Soludo said this on Friday, January 21, when he rejected the title.

His Excellency during the inauguration of his transition committee.

The CBN former governor also said he can be addressed as Charlie Nwangbafor, meaning Charle, the son of Mgbafor.

Soludo plans to conduct oral and written interviews for commissioner nominees

Those who will be appointed by the incoming governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo will undergo some interviews.

This was disclosed by an aide to Soludo, Samuel Ejimofor, who is the Coordinator of the Anambra Leadership Forum.

Ejimofor consequently advised those who have been visiting Soludo’s country home to lobby for appointments to stop such.

