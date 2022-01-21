Anambra's governor-elect, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, prefers to be called simply Mr Governor when he takes over the leadership of the state

The Anambra governor-elect, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has informed the people of the state to stop addressing him as His Excellency.

Soludo made this known during the inauguration of his 80-member transition committee in Akwa headed by Obiageli Ezekwesili on Friday, January 21, The Cable reports.

The Anambra governor-elect does not want to be called His Excellency

Instead of the title, the former CBN governor asked to be referred to as Charlie Nwangbafor (that is, Charles, the son of Mgbafor).

Alternatively, Soludo said he can be called Mr. Governor when he eventually takes his place at Government House.

He said:

“I was called his excellency a while ago, but may I plead that that ‘excellency’ tag should please wait for now. That is part of what we will discuss in this committee.

“You may just need to learn how to call me by my name, but if that isn’t good for you, then, may I request that you simply call me ‘Charlie Nwangbafor’ (Charles son of Mgbafor).

“If that one is so difficult for you that you must be formal in addressing me, then you can address me as Mr Governor.”

