Chief Raymond Dokpesi who is soliciting for support for a one-term presidency for Atiku Abubakar has asked southeast to wait till 2027

He said if elected, Atiku would rule for a single term of four years, which would pave way for the South-East to produce the president in 2027

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have blasted him over his statement on social media, insisting what he said was an insult

Chairman, Technical Committee, Atiku Presidential Campaign Movement, Chief Raymond Dopkesi, has asked the southeast geopolitical zone to wait till 2027 after former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, would have done one term in office as president of Nigeria, Leadership newspaper reports.

However, this has not gone well with many people on social media.

According to reactions sighted by Legit.ng, the statement by Dokpesi is an insult to the people of southeast.

Chief Raymond Dokpesi has solicited support for a one-term presidency for the Ayiku Abubakar. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Here are reactions from Facebook.

Enuechie Cletus

"Is this not an insult to Igbo race? Even though, I'm not a south easterner, but I condemn this statement, injustice, unfairness has killed this very nation and that is why we are retrogressing as a nation.

"We all know what is good but don't want to stick to it and we keep praying for a better nation, how possible is that? We will not progress as a nation if we keep doing same wrong thing, we'll always have the same wrong answer."

Phils Elekwe

"This statement is a total disrespect to people of south eastern region. Dokpesi should not in anyway because of his political hovering insult a whole tribe with his statement. Never!"

Taiwo Olatunji

"A self centered and covetous man you are sir. Your statement is even justifying who you are and if care is not taken you will jeopardize your reputation with your AIT. You are making money with your organization in Lagos and you are campaigning for Atiku a northerner. I think that you really have made enough of money from Lagosians. Be prepared to face the consequence of what you have just started. You have never learnt a lesson man."

Gbenga Noah Ojewoye

"What have we done to deserve southern traitor, after election now, they will be shouting marginalization restructuring and resources control, when they supposed to look for the best candidate from their zones, they are promoting the zone that have been in power for almost eight years, Nigeria politicalprenuer everywhere for their own personal gain."

Comfort Kelechi Ijeomah

"High chief Ramond you are most definitely a disappointment. We are done with this old people recycling themselves over and over again so please you can employ Atiku to be president of your home and organization but most definitely not president of this country Nigeria."

Chigo Robert Chigo

"Just spitting venom for political advancement. This is Nigeria. This man should respect Nigeria now."

Stephen Buchi Okafor

"Then, by 2027, you'll say we should wait till the next 4 years again. Keep deceiving yourselves. I don't support secession in any form, but government should be balanced."

Stephen Obeya

"It is from north to south, not north to north. The rich even go against common sense. Dokpesi selling his regional birthright because of gain and gratification. What shall it profit? Atiku by all standards is the least qualified even from his region. My opinion."

Godwin Iroegbu

"Dokpesi, with due respect, you're entitled to you opinion but not in a position to advised the Igbo's to Wait until North East, Atiku take short at the presidency. In fact, you need to be flogged for coming to Umuahia Igbo land to make such derogatory statement against the Igbos."

