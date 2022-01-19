Those who will be appointed by incoming governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo will undergo some interviews

This was disclosed by an aide to Soludo, Samuel Ejimofor, who is the Coordinator, Anambra Leadership Forum

Ejimofor consequently advised those who have been visiting Soludo’s country home to lobby for appointments to stop such

Strong indications have emerged that commissioner-nominees and those to be appointed by the incoming governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, will be subjected to oral and written interviews before a panel of judges to merit their positions.

The Coordinator, Anambra Leadership Forum, Mr Samuel Ejimofor, an aide to Soludo, disclosed this in Awka on Tuesday.

Those who will be appointed by Prof Charles Soludo will undergo some interviews. Soludo Supports

Source: UGC

Ejimofor advised those, who have been visiting Soludo’s country home in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state, to lobby for appointments to stop such.

He said they should rather prepare their resumes and wait for the governor-elect’s swearing-in after which the panel on appointments would be set up.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He added that there was increased pressure to enlarge the transition committee from the present 80 members to 90 given the short time available to complete its assignment.

Ejimofor, “People should not be in a hurry to be lobbying for appointments because the old system of someone introducing their relations and imposing people on the governor and forcing it down his throat has gone.

“As for the transition committee, the time is short considering the terms of reference, so those who think that the number is too large do not seem to know the enormity of the work that is before the members as well as the pressure for the number to be increased to about 90 or thereabout.”

Soludo appoints Ezekwesili

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Obiageli Ezekwesili, a former minister of education was on Thursday, January 13, appointed by the Anambra governor-elect, Prof Charles Soludo, as the head of his transition committee.

Punch reports that the inauguration of the committee will take place on Thursday, January 20, at the Agulu Lake (Golden Tulip) Hotel, Awka.

Innocent Chukwuma describes Soludo as a blessing to Anambra state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Anambra prominent automobile manufacturer, Innocent Chukwuma, had described Soludo as a blessing to the state and the people.

Chukwuma also expressed confidence that Soludo's administration will build on the legacies of the outgoing governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

He also said that with the industrial clusters proposed by Soludo, there would be opportunities for people to produce more components for his automobile business.

How Soludo was accused of submitting false information to INEC

In another report, two individuals Adindu Valentine and Egwudike Chukwuebuka had approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to disqualify Soludo on the grounds of the alleged false information.

The court which fixed the hearing on the matter for Tuesday, November 30, was also set to deliver judgement after hearing from the parties involved.

According to the duo, the Anambra governor-elect provided false information in the affidavit (Form EC9).

Source: Legit.ng