Governor Makinde of Oyo has called on Nigerians to vote for leaders who have the strength to lead them in 2023

The Oyo governor advised presidential aspirants who are in their 70s to reconsider their ambition of taking the office

Makinde said this is because the position of the president needs a lot of energy and stamina from whoever occupies it

Oyo - Governor Seyi Makinde has noted that ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Nigerians need a vibrant and energetic leader to take on the herculean task of leading them.

The Oyo state governor on Tuesday, January 25, admitted that the job of overseeing the affairs of a whole nation like Nigeria is really tough, hence he advised presidential aspirants who are in their 70s to seriously consider what they are going in for, The Cable reports.

Makinde said the task of leading Nigeria is very tough

Source: Facebook

Makinde also appealed to the people of Oyo and fellow citizens to choose only persons with stamina to deliver when the time comes.

His words:

“We have seen a lot of elder statesmen who want to run this country at age 75 or 78. I want them to think twice and I am saying to the people of Oyo state and Nigeria that this world is not easy.

“It is possible for you to delegate, ask people to go all over the place but when they are reporting to you, if something has not been added, a few things may have been removed.

“We are in election season basically and what I will say to us as a people is that we need to choose wisely and elect the people who have the energy to truly serve the country.”

Governor Seyi Makinde receives Bola Tinubu in Ibadan, speaks on politics without bitterness

Recall that Makinde had wished Asiwaju Bola Tinubu well in his quest to become the president of Nigeria.

While wishing Tinubu well, the Oyo state chief executive noted that he wants the best for Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.

He made the comment when Tinubu visited him over the demise of three prominent Oyo citizens. In the last few weeks, the state has lost one of its former governors, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, and two prominent traditional rulers – the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje.

