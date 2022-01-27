Innoson Motors, Nigeria's car manufacturing company has welcomed the news by Anambra State governor-elect, Chukwuma Soludo that he will use its vehicles as his official cars

Innoson invited Soludo to come to its plants in Nnewi when he assumes office as the governor of the state

Soludo had said during his campaign that he will use locally made cars as his official vehicles all through his tenure

Nigerian’s indigenous carmaker, Innoson Motors has applauded the decision of Anambra State governor-elect, Chukwuma Soludo to use only vehicles made by them as his official vehicles throughout his tenure as the state governor.

In a statement on Facebook on Thursday, January 26, 2022, Innoson Motors said the news excited its chairman, Innocent Chukwuma who is looking forward to welcoming Soludo to its manufacturing plant upon assumption of office.

Anambra State governor-elect, Chukwuma Soludo and MD of Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma Credit: Soludo

Source: UGC

Innoson said:

“Thank you Prof Chukwuma Soludo @ccsoludo for stating categorically that Innoson Vehicles will be your official vehicle during your term as Governor. The Chairman, Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma is so excited about this motivating news and ready to partner with your Government to make cars affordable for the people. We believe that with your support Innoson Vehicles will continue to provide quality service to the people and help make it possible for people to be able to afford a brand new vehicle. On assumption to office, we look forward to welcoming you to the vehicle manufacturing plant to see how far we have come and how your support and patronage will take us to an enviable height.”

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A promise kept

This comes after Soludo declared that he will use only locally made vehicles and specifically, from Innoson Motors as long as he remained the governor of Anambra State.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor made the statement on Wednesday, January 27, 2022, during his parley with members of his transition committee.

He said that Igbo land is one and that the Igbo people must protect it. According to him, he wants to bring back the zeal of patronising goods made by the Igbo people. He said it is part of his campaign promises to use only Innoson Motors as his official car.

Nigerians reactions trail Innoson's announcement

Yusuf Momoh commended Soludo's statement calling it patriotic and said this boost the confidence of local manufacturers in the country

Momoh said:

"By those strong and patriotic words of the in-coming Governor of Anambra State, he has given hope and inspiration not just to Innosson Motors Manufacturing Company but also to all indigenous manufacturing companies struggling for survival. This is the type of leader Nigeria needs at this critical moment. Thank you Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo."

Falade Dapo said the governor elect is starting on a good note.

Dapo's words:

"He is starting on a very good note. Others should emulate him...it is never too late for the incumbents to start patronising Innoson."

Treasure TeeKay Kalu called Soludo a visionary leader and hopes he leads the state in the right direction.

Kalu said:

"Industry players lament government policy discouraging local makersFederal government should have done but tribal sentiments won't let it happen. Kudos your Excellency!"

Industry players lament government policy discouraging local makers

The piece of news is cherry and comes industry players have raised concern over a clause in the new Finance Act that the Nigerian government will reduce import duties on foreign cars from 35 per cent to just 5 per cent.

They said this will discourage, if not dislodge, local manufacturers and stifle demand for locally made cars.

At the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) conference two years ago, Chidi Ajaere, CEO of GIG Group, parent of GIG Mobility and GIG conveyed his concerns on how the policy will affect investors who have put billions of naira into the local production of vehicles.

Innoson Motors Vs GT Bank Saga: Supreme Court Notices Error, Reverses self

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court has reversed its earlier ruling on a N2.4 billion judgment given in favour of Innoson Motors Nigeria Limited by the Court of Appeal.

The apex court had dismissed the Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB)’s appeal in the February 27, 2019 ruling delivered by the Court of Appeal, Ibadan, Oyo State.

In a ruling on Friday, January 14, 2022, the Punch reports a five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Olulayode Ariwoola admitted that the apex court erred when it dismissed GTB’s appeal on the appellate court’s ruling.

Source: Legit.ng