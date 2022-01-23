Former governor of Niger state, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, has said the ruling APC should pick VP Osinbajo as its 2023 presidential candidate it zones its ticket to the south

Aliyu said the vice president is the APC's best candidate to field, adding that there is something supernatural about him, according to Kingdom Ogoegbunam, director of PAYWDEV

The former governor also spoke about the chances of the opposition PDP in the next presidential election coming up in 2023

The executive director of the Platform for Youth and Women Development (PAYWDEV), Kingdom Ogoegbunam, says the former governor of Niger state, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, informed him "there is God's hands" on Nigeria's vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Ogoegbunam in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, January 20, added that the former Niger governor also told him that Osinbajo is the best person the All Progressives Congress (APC) should field as its presidential candidate if the ruling party zones its ticket to the south.

The ED of the PAYWDEV, Kingdom Ogoegbunam, says ex-Niger state governor, Babangida Aliyu, says VP Yemi Osinbajo is APC's best presidential candidate in the south. Photo credit: Kingdom Ogoegbunam

Source: UGC

The director of PAYWDEV said:

"On my visit to thank the former Governor for his immense support and contributions towards my Organizations Independence Day event and for Chairing the event, in our conversation I asked the Governor:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Sir, how are you seeing 2023, what are the PDP and APC’s chances and he said to me; ‘Kingdom If the APC is going to the South, then the current Vice President is their best candidate to field, there’s something supernatural about the Vice President, there is Gods hands on him and for a man who have never participated in any political event all through his life to assume the sit of the Vice Presidency it is supernatural.

"Governor Aliyu also informed me that ‘Nigeria gets better when the Vice President sits on its affairs and he strongly believes as President would make impacts but he will face a very stiff opposition which if not carefully addressed may prevent his candidacy."

Ahead of 2023, the national leader of the APC and former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has declared his intention to run for president. While Osinbajo has not indicated interest, there are mounting pressures on the VP to throw his hat into the ring.

Meanwhile, the current governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello, has backed Tinubu's presidential ambition.

Ex-Niger state governor Babangida Aliyu says "there is God's hands" on Nigeria's vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

2023 presidency: PDP's chances

Ogoegbunam further said that former Governor Aliyu predicted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will "perform better" if the nation's lead opposition party consults widely and picks a candidate with wide acceptability.

His words:

"He (ex-Governor Aliyu) also informed me the PDP will perform better at the 2023 polls if they consult widely as well field a candidate acceptable by all Nigerians. He also narrated to me how he became the Governor of Niger State at a time he had no interest and no ambition sighting that power belongs to God and God gives it to whoever he chooses to."

The Platform for Youth and Women Development is a Non Government Organization that promotes Youth and Women Development in Nigeria.

2023: Ex-Niger governor Aliyu sends message to Nigerian youths

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ex-Governor Aliyu charged Nigerian youths to participate actively in partisan politics to challenge gerontocracy and the current trajectory that pushes them to the background.

The former governor said this at the Independence Day event organised by The Platform for Youth and Women Development which was held in Sandriala Hotel Jabi Abuja on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

The event had in attendance speakers from different spheres who deliberated on youths and women development in the country.

Source: Legit.ng