Ahead of 2023, Mu'azu Babangida Aliyu, former Niger state governor, has called on Nigerian youths to get involved in politics

The former governor made the call at an Independence Day event organised by the Platform for Youth and Women Development

Aliyu said a nation that excludes its youths and women from its national agenda for development will face underdevelopment and stagnation

FCT, Abuja - The former governor of Niger state, Mu'azu Babangida Aliyu, has charged Nigerian youths to participate actively in partisan politics to challenge gerontocracy and the current trajectory that pushes them to the background.

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by Kingdom Ogoegbunam, the executive director of the Platform for Youth and Women Development.

Former governor of Niger state, Mu'azu Babangida Aliyu, has charged Nigerian youths to participate actively in partisan politics. Photo credit: Platform for Youth and Women Development

The former governor said this at the Independence Day event organised by The Platform for Youth and Women Development which was held in Sandriala Hotel Jabi Abuja on Saturday, October 2.

The event had in attendance speakers from different spheres who deliberated on youths and women development in the country.

Speaking on the topic; "Roles of Youth and Women in Politics, Economy and Social Development", former Governor Aliyu argued that a nation that excludes its younger population from its national agenda for development run the risks of underdevelopment and stagnation.

He also charged stakeholders to allow women inclusiveness and contributions in political and economic development of the nation.

The strength in unity of youths and women

Also speaking at the event, the former president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Bello Shagari, stressed the importance of the strength in unity of the youths and women and the impact they can make in the economy and the development of the country.

In her own remarks, Rev. Mrs Ogechi Odikanwa said young people should venture more into politics and take up political roles, adding that women must engage actively in political affairs of the nation.

Addressing newsmen after the event, the executive director of the Platform for Youth and Women Development, Ogoegbunam, urged the youths to shun behaviours that can divide the country.

He also urged the federal government and the United Nations to be more proactive in partnerships and collaborations with youth and women based organisations, noting that they are the bedrock and foundation of any society.

He also called for youth inclusiveness in government's cabinets and in elective offices.

Other guests and delegates in the Platform for Youth and Women Development Independence Day event are the senior special assistant to Anambra state governor, Hon. Nonso Nwaebili, YPP's AMAC chairmanship candidate, Hon. Micheal Odoh, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, and others.

