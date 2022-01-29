Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo's rumoured presidential ambition has gotten a major boost from the south-south

The deputy governor of Edo state, Comrade Philip Shuaibu, says the people of the state will support Osinbajo

In the last few weeks, many prominent Nigerians have been calling on the vice president to join the 2023 presidential race

Auchi - Edo state deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shuaibu, has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the best candidate for the 2023 presidency.

Regardless of his political affiliation, the Edo deputy governor said the entire state, governed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will support Osinbajo if he declares his intention to be president in 2023.

Shuaibu and Osinbajo acknwoledging cheers from supporters of the vice president. Photo credit: Osinbajo Grassroot Organisation

Source: Facebook

His words:

“Your Excellency, just know that you have Edo, you have us, anything that you want to do, you have us and you have God. And by the Grace of God, we will have our own as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.

“Comrade Shuaibu made the declaration while speaking at the installation of the minister of state for budget and national planning, Prince Clem Agba as the Odumha of Auchi at the Otaru of Auchi Palace.”

The vice president was the special guest of honour at the occasion witnessed by hundreds of people.

A visibly elated Comrade Shuaibu thanked Osinbajo for taking time from his busy schedule to be in Auchi.

He said:

“By the grace of God, the young men and youths, we will mobilise ourselves so that we can take our destiny in our hands. The EndSARS was a clarion call to all of us.

“The era of God fathers are over, it is now the era of good leadership and progressive leadership. Men that have intellect, men that will turn our state into an industrial state so that those who are unemployed will be gainfully employed.”

2023: Group gives Osinbajo 30 days ultimatum to declare for presidency

Meanwhile, the National Coalition Group has given Osinbajo 30 days ultimatum to declare interest to run for the office of the president ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group in a letter addressed to the vice president on Thursday, January 27 and seen by Legit.ng, said Osinbajo has the right of first refusal in the quest by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain in office beyond 2023.

Signed by the duo of Fagbemi Opeyemi and Eli Eberechukwu Dibla, national chairman and national secretary respectively of NCG, the group warned against the danger of heading to the presidential election with an experimental candidate in the next general election.

2023: No aspirants’ declaration will bother us, says Osinbajo supporters

In a related development, the Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG) has stated that no declaration by any number of aspirants can douse the patriotic passion associated with those championing the cause of an Osinbajo presidency in 2023.

According to the chairman of PCG, Dr. Aliyu Kurfi, the plurality of candidates and political parties are necessary for a robust democracy and a rich array of strong contenders will only deepen the legitimacy of Osinbajo’s eventual victory.

The pro-Osinbajo group also stated that the declarations are healthy for democracy and more aspirants are welcome into the race.

