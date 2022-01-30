More Nigerians including groups have continued to root for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, exerting pressure on him to run for the presidency in 2023

In Lagos, the Old Boys Association of the Igbobi College joined those calling for the president to throw his hat into the ring

Osinbajo is an alumnus of the school which celebrated its 90th anniversary with a dinner in Lagos state

Victoria Island - Some Nigerians in Lagos on Saturday, January 29 joined the ranks of citizens calling for Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN to join the 2023 presidential race.

VP Osinbajo and some old boys of Igbobi at the event. Photo credit: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation.

Speaking at the Igbobi College 90th Anniversary dinner organised by the college's Old Boys Association, the group's president, Mr. Muyiwa Kinoshi, disclosed that the entire group is in support of the vice president ahead of the 2023 polls.

His words:

“Permit me to use this opportunity to confirm to you, sir, Your Excellency, the Vice President, that the entire ICOBA family worldwide, at home and abroad, in North America and Europe, the message is clear and unambiguous. Yemi run, run, Yemi run.”

He said the decision to support the vice president was not just borne out of the group's desire to produce the leader of the country but their belief in the abilities of Prof. Osinbajo as a distinguished alumnus.

Earlier on Saturday evening, some Lagosians - young and old, barricaded the Lagos Intercontinental Hotel, venue of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria dinner which the VP attended at Special Guest, to express their feelings about the candidacy of Osinbajo in 2023.

The young men and women carrying placards with different inscriptions, danced to melodious tunes, demanding that the VP contests the 2023 presidency.

