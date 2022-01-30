Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state says former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has done his best for Nigeria

According to the governor, the Adamawa-born politician is now too old and tired to lead Nigeria presently

Governor Mohammed is one of the frontline presidential aspirants in the forthcoming 2023 elections on the platform of the PDP

Bauchi - Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, has said he told former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to allow him to contest the presidency in 2023 because he is old and fatigued with Nigeria.

He said this in his speech while receiving the report of a Contact and Consultation Committee which he established for his presidential ambition which was held on Friday, January 28 at Government House, Bauchi.

Governor Bala Mohammed is of the opinion that leaders like Atiku should take the back seat in 2023. Photo credit: @SenBalaMohammed

Source: Twitter

The committee headed by Senator Adamu Gumba, which was inaugurated in August 2021, visited 16 northern states where it interacted with various stakeholders in those states.

The Punch newspaper quoted Governor Mohammed as saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“There is no need for us to be greedy; of course, my presidency will not cause division. You can see that at the heat of the time that my elder brother, Malam Adamu was going round, we invited our elder statesman, the one that we respect so much, the Waziri Adamawa (Atiku Abubakar), we named a road after him.

“We invited him to Bauchi and we interacted and I told him that in this game, I know he’s the most senior, he’s very qualified but because of his age and fatigue that he has suffered so much for Nigeria, he should allow his younger brother to be his spare tyre not to take over just like that.

“But if Nigerians prefer him, I will support him. I am not too desperate but he should know that Nigerians like me too. And whatever he wants, I will do it for him, so this is our agreement, he has the highest respect from me.”

PDP warned against fielding northern presidential candidate in 2023

In a related development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been warned against fielding a presidential candidate from northern Nigeria in 2023.

A political advocacy group, Reset Nigeria, made the call in a statement issued on Monday, January 14, and sent to Legit.ng.

The group said the PDP risks mass exodus of members and extinction if it fails to field a presidential candidate from southern Nigeria in line with the idea of a rotational presidency between the north and the south.

2023: Save Nigeria Movement faults presidential ambition of Anyim, Wike

On its part, the Save Nigeria Movement has kicked against the presidential ambition of former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim.

Convener of the group, Rev Solomon Semaka who addressed a press briefing on Monday, January 10, also frowned at the role being played by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike ahead of 2023, alleging that Wike is working towards imposing a president of Igbo or northern origin.

The group warned Nigerians to be wary of Wike and Anyim, accusing the duo of working solely for their selfish reasons ahead of the polls.

Source: Legit.ng