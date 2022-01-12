The All Progressives Congress in Lagos, has stated that there would not be any clash if Vice President Yemi Osinbajo decides to run for president against Tinubu.

The ruling party stated this yesterday in Lagos State while declaring its support for the party’s national leader, Bola Tinubu, to contest for the 2023 presidential ticket, describing it as a welcome development.

Tinubu, who had on Monday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Villa in Abuja, declared his intention to run for the presidency in 2023.

While responding to newsmen after the meeting at the Villa, Tinubu said he was ready to pursue his ambition without the title of the “kingmaker.”

The Lagos APC however, maintained that the declaration by the former Lagos State’s governor to run for president in 2023 is ‘a very exciting news.’

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Seye Oladejo, disclosed this in an interview with Daily Trust.

“There will be no clash. It will be a family affair and I believe we will overcome it. So far, the VP has not declared his intention to run. Asiwaju only responded to the clarion call to run. He just didn’t stand on his own free will, so they are two different things.

Source: Legit.ng