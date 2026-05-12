A Nigerian lady shared a video of her aged father dancing to help promote her clothing small business on TikTok

The father wore a traditional Yoruba outfit and held up a pair of trousers while dancing alongside his daughter

The video gathered millions of views and thousands of likes from social media users who praised the man's support

A Nigerian lady identified as @mercy_of_affordability on TikTok has shared a video of her father supporting her business.

In the video posted on April 10, 2026, the aged man was seen dancing happily to promote the clothes and shoes his daughter sells.

A Nigerian father dances online to help his daughter. Photo credit: @mercy_of_affordability/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Father dances to support daughter

The man was dressed in a traditional Yoruba outfit, complete with a white cap and beads on his wrist. As he danced, he held one of the pairs of trousers from his daughter's stock to show it to the camera.

The daughter could be seen dancing behind her father as they both smiled during the promotion. She indicated that they are a team on the social media platform.

Sharing the video, she captioned it:

"You don't know us ke. Baba ati omo lori black app yi."

Social media reacts to dancing father

The video has since gone viral, gathering over 2 million views, nearly 300,000 likes, and over 4,000 comments on TikTok.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the father's post below:

NASEER said:

"Papa get passion for this advertisement work ooo."

Mas_Cake_Choice said:

"See my papa mate ooh…. my own na to Dey vex every time say I no do extra cake for am still Dey select flavour say na him pay for my training."

Iretimiopin said:

"Babe, you take good care of dis your papa oooo because he is one of the best father in the world."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Nigerian dad dances with grown sons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video showing the moment his playful father joined his sons to dance at home.

Source: Legit.ng