Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin emerged as the highest scorer in the 2026 UTME after recording 372 out of 400

The Ogun-based candidate attributed her success to consistency, smart studying and extensive practice with past questions

The Ekiti State Government congratulated the student and described her achievement as proof that determination leads to excellence

A 16-year-old candidate from Ogun state, Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, has emerged as the highest scorer in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination after recording an aggregate score of 372.

Her result was announced during the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board in Abuja

Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin emerged as Nigeria’s highest scorer in the 2026 UTME.. Photo: @Owoeye Daniella

Source: Facebook

Daniella, an indigene of Ekiti State, is seeking admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Lagos.

UTME top scorer shares study strategy

The breakdown of her result showed that she scored 98 in English Language, 98 in Chemistry, 94 in Physics and 82 in Biology.

Reacting to the achievement through several posts shared on social media, the candidate said disciplined preparation and smart study methods contributed to her success.

In a post on X, she wrote:

“A lot of you have been asking about my study routine, but here’s the truth: I didn’t study 24 hours a day. I didn’t just study hard, I was smart with it, I made past questions my best friend.”

Daniella also advised students preparing for examinations to identify difficult subjects early and improve on them steadily.

“I gave every subject the attention it deserved after identifying my strengths and weaknesses. Know your weak points and attack them early,” she added.

Candidate celebrates national academic feat

The student later described the result as a rewarding outcome after months of demanding preparation.

“To God be all the glory! I’m excited to share that I emerged as Nigeria’s 2026 JAMB Highest Scorer with an aggregate score of 372/400,” she wrote in another post.

On her Facebook page, she added;

“This achievement did not come easily. The preparation process was quite demanding and challenging, but by the grace of God, my efforts eventually paid off.”

Details shared during the policy meeting indicated that Daniella attended EFVP Wisdom Spring Model School. She currently resides in Ogun State and hails from Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State.

Daily Ed Consults, the tutorial centre where the JAMB champion attended also celebrated her success.

Ekiti government praises outstanding performance

The Ekiti state government also congratulated the student over her academic performance.

In a statement shared on X, the government described her achievement as proof that determination and focus can produce outstanding results.

“Brilliance shines brightest when determination meets opportunity. Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, an indigene of Ekiti State, has made history by scoring 372 out of 400 in UTME 2026, the highest nationwide,” the statement read.

The government added that her success reflected the resilience and ambition of young Nigerians striving for academic excellence.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng