President Buhari's special adviser on politics, Babafemi Ojudu, has commented on VP Yemi Osinbajo's alleged presidential ambition

Ojudu said the vice president will soon tell Nigerians whether he will contest for the presidency in 2023 or not

The presidential aide noted that many heavyweight politicians have been asking him if the VP would run

FCT, Abuja - Babafemi Ojudu, the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political affairs, says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will soon announce whether or not he will contest for APC's presidential ticket in 2023.

In a Facebook post sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 12, Ojudu said many politicians have been trooping to his office to find out whether or not Osinbajo will run for president in 2023.

Babafemi Ojudu, President Buhari's political adviser, said VP Yemi Osinbajo will soon address questions on the 2023 presidency. Photo credit: Ojudu Babafemi

Source: Facebook

The presidential aide gave assurance that the vice president will answer the question very soon.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"My office has become a Mecca of a sort for politicos. Visiting today were two giants of Kano politics Dr Kabir Nakaura and Prof Hafiz Abubakar. Nakaura is a friend and school mate to late President Umaru Yar’Adua from primary school to university .

"Professor Abubakar was Deputy Governor in Kano. The question everyone came to find answer to is will Osinbajo run or will he not run. That question will be answered very soon."

Tinubu announces 2023 presidential ambition

Legit.ng notes that Ojudu's statement came two days after the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) announced his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The APC leader announced his ambition after visiting President Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Monday, January 10.

Tinubu said contesting becoming Nigeria's president is a life-long ambition for him, adding that he has the capacity to turn things around in the country.

Asked to comment on the speculations that Osinbajo may also vie for the ticket, Tinubu declined to give comment. The APC national leader said he would rather not discuss any individual.

Governor Umahi joins 2023 presidential race, informs Buhari

Meanwhile, Dave Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi state, has also informed President Buhari of his ambition to contest the presidency on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC).

Governor Umahi disclosed this to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, January 11.

The Ebonyi state governor's action came barely 24 hours after the national leader of the ruling party, Tinubu, also announced his intention to contest in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng