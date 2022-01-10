The national leader of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has refused to comment on the speculated presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Tinubu said he would rather not discuss any individual when asked to comment on the vice president's speculated presidential ambition

The APC chieftain made the statement after announcing that he has informed Buhari about his intention to run for president in 2023

Aso Rock, Abuja - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declined comment on the alleged presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

On Monday, January, 10, the former governor of Lagos state told newsmen that he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his intention to run for president in 2023.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu declined to comment of the speculated presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Photo credit: Tinubu Support Group -TSG

Source: Facebook

Tinubu made the disclosure shortly after a closed door meeting with the president.

Before his announcement, many Nigerians have speculated that he and Osinbajo were interested in succeeding President Buhari.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Asked to comment on the speculations that Osinbajo may also vie for the ticket, Tinubu declined to give comment.

According to The Cable, the APC national leader said he would rather not discuss any individual.

What Buhari said after telling him about my 2023 presidential ambition - Tinubu

Meanwhile, Tinubu said President Muhammadu Buhari did not ask him not to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The former Lagos governor said this when asked about what the president’s response was after informing the latter about his intention to run in 2023.

He was quoted to have said:

“That is our business. He is a democrat. He didn’t ask me to stop. He didn’t ask me not to attempt to pursue my ambition; it’s a lifelong ambition.

“So, why do I expect him to say more than that? You are running a democratic dispensation and you must adopt the principles and the values and virtues of democracy. That’s it.”

2023: Prominent Nigerian pastor predicts what will happen if Tinubu becomes president

In another related report, Bishop Leonard Umunna, the General Overseer of Bible Life Church Cathedral, Olodi Apapa, Lagos, said Tinubu will not be as bad as most leaders Nigeria has had if he becomes president in 2023.

The cleric made the prediction in an interview published by The Guardian on Sunday, December 19.

He, however, said the prediction is based on his personal assessment, noting that God has not spoken to him about Tinubu's presidential ambition.

Source: Legit.ng