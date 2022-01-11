Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's statement that he will contest the 2023 presidential ticket of the APC is still eliciting reactions

While supporters of the former Lagos state governor are celebrating their principal's decision to join the race

Others opposed to a Tinubu presidency have taken to social media to warn Nigerians against voting for the APC chieftain

FCT, Abuja - Deji Adeyanju, an activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, has rejected the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state.

Tinubu confirmed his interest in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari after he visited the latter on Monday, January 10 at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

Asiwaju Tinubu's decision to contest the 2023 presidential election continues to generate reactions nationwide. Photo credit: @AsiwajuTinubu

Reacting to Tinubu's interest, Kogi-born Adeyanju warned Nigerians to be wary of the former Lagos state governor.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

“Tinubu, the bullion van merchant will sell Nigeria to himself like he has done with Lagos state. A man without any known source of income except politics with private jets and uncountable billions. May such a calamity never befall Nigeria.

“Buhari is 10 million times better than Tinubu. At least Buhari is not selling Nigeria to himself.”

In another post, Adeyanju wrote:

“Tinubu should be in jail, not running for president but this is Nigeria.”

Bode George dismisses Tinubu's 2023 presidential ambition

Similarly, Chief Bode George, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, has described the presidential ambition of Tinubu as a huge joke.

George further said Tinubu would be shocked by how things will go and how he will be double-crossed by those he is trusting.

He said the southwest had quality leaders who could produce the next president of Nigeria, adding that Tinubu was not one of them.

Bode George reveals what he will do if Tinubu becomes president in 2023

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that George said he would cease to be a Nigerian if Tinubu became president in 2023.

The PDP chieftain also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate Tinubu’s tenure as Lagos state governor and his alleged involvement with a tax firm named Alpha Beta Consulting.

His words:

“I’ve talked about it and I’m still saying publicly that the EFCC should go urgently and investigate Alpha Beta Company owned by him.”

