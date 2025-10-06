A Nigerian woman’s wedding stirred excitement online after she emerged as the very first to get married out of 50 grandchildren in her extended family

Her sister proudly shared the news on TikTok, posting vibrant clips from the event that captured the bride and groom dancing joyfully while guests sprayed money

The milestone sparked mixed reactions from social media users, who filled the comment section with messages of surprise, admiration, and celebration

A Nigerian woman has gone viral after becoming the first woman on her mother’s side to get married, despite there being 50 grandchildren in the family.

The beautiful wedding and the reactions of people at the event was documented in a series of TikTok videos.

Lady becomes first bride among 50 grandchildren

The bride’s sister, who shared the post online, bragged that out of 50 grandchildren from their mother’s side, her sister was the very first to tie the knot.

She shared a video from the colourful wedding ceremony, capturing her sister dancing excitedly with her husband while guests sprayed money on them in celebration.

According to the TikTok user identified as @dimma2669, her sister has now set a record in their maternal family by being the first to get married.

She captioned her post:

“My sister is the first to get married from my maternal side out of 50 grandchildren.”

In the video, she could be seen dancing with excitement over the milestone, as her sister achieved something that had never been done before in their mother’s lineage.

The clips also showed the beautiful couple displaying various dance moves as they enjoyed their big day.

Following the post, netizens trooped to the comment section to share their thoughts and reactions.

First in 50: Reactions as woman weds

ngozionwutalobi said:

"And as she marry, she don door for others sharp."

Makafui stressed:

"She broke a family curse, congratulations to her."

Rachael shared:

"You say 50 grandchildren keh???"

Shespretty wrote:

"And the wedding come loud . Congrats."

zinny stressed:

"No need to call people.children and grandchildren alone."

Mecky's Treat added:

"Abeg una too fine for family see bride nah."

Rosy_Snow1 stated:

"Like this now door don open for others."

Mino-mino Nwa wrote:

"Two grandson are married and they did traditional marriage oo. 3 granddaughters married and nah only introduction, I might not be the first to do a full traditional marriage cos I'm not ready now, but I must do a proper traditional marriage."

Som said:

"God abeg run am for me nii my Grandma don wait tire "

user95292810660936 added:

"Am first grandchild to get married from both my maternal and paternal side my marriage will be 5 yrs next week with two boys."

Cake/Surprise vendor in Nsukka noted:

"I wonder how it will be for my own maternal side cos we're over seventy something grandchildren."

Declassicaloracl added:

"Congratulations to her, Ur mom is my mom's classmate. I came to de wedding with her in oraukwu."

Nurse Rose wrote:

"I was the second my senior sis the first and we gave our grandma three great grandchildren before she died last two months."

WENDY said:

"Asheobi na water. Congratulations to her."

nsukkahairstylist stated:

"I wish we had dis unity…. I am the first female great granddaughter but omo both paternal and maternal sides are messed up…. So so confused and competitive being."

prettyJOJO wrote:

"Congratulations dear. I connect with faith mine is next."

GABNAILS1 added:

"Una no planty shared. my great-grandfather gave birth to 12 children 12 children gave birth to 37 grand children 37 grand children gave birth to 106 great-grandchildren Omo. I no de even remember everybody sef."

GEN-LUXE Fresh wash said:

"If na from my own side now dem go ask you if you are the first to get married people wey dey ment."

The TikTok video of her wedding is below:

