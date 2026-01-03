Sweet videos from Iyabo Ojo's New Year Thanksgiving at her lounge in Lagos have emerged on social media

The Nollywood actress confirmed being a landlady in Lekki as she opened up on the challenges she faced as a single mother

Another clip captured the mum of two praying for guests at her event like a cleric, sparking reactions online

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo, on Friday, January 2, threw a New Year Thanksgiving party at her lounge in Lagos to celebrate with family, friends, and associates.

One of the highlights from the event was the moment Iyabo addressed guests who came to celebrate with her as she opened up about her challenges as a single mother, to being successful in parenthood.

Iyabo Ojo reflects on her struggles as a single mother. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The mother of two, who again declared herself the "president of single mothers," recounted how she was able to raise her two children, Priscilla and Festus, to become successful in their chosen paths on her own.

Iyabo, who bragged about her successes, also confirmed acquiring a new house in Lagos as she revealed she is now a 'landlady in Lekki.'

A clip also captured the moment the Nollywood star charged guests like a cleric at her event on the importance of relying on God.

Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo confirms she now owns a house in Lekki. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

"I am the president General of single mothers, because my daughter, my son have succeeded, my life is better, I got myself the sexest man ever. Na man go leave you, na man go marry you. When you are raising your children at a young age like I did, you will want to run mad. I’m a landlady in Lekki today, but when you have God on your side, God did it," she said in the video.

The video from Iyabo Ojo's New Year Thanksgiving is below:

Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

Amy_beke commented:

"Na only online men no dey like single mothers."

hollyboysol commented:

"She really said it with her chest That message is all about growth, resilience, and proving doubters wrong. From single motherhood to success, peace, and enjoyment, she’s basically telling people that life can still turn out beautiful."

Ishow_leck said:

"And what does this mean? Encouraging more women to become single? Some mtf women would leave their husbands and be part this movement."

mr_chiboi said:

"iyabo Ojo out here turning single mother energy into a full-on glow-up Lekki landlady, banging man, thriving daughter… preach, queen, preach."

EstherOfGrace commented:

"No woman will leave her husband/marriage if she is not suffering in it. I don’t understand why some men want women to endure abusive marriages just to avoid being called single mothers. This is 2026 you can’t shame single mothers anymore."

Source: Legit.ng