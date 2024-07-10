A Nigerian lady said she has broken a record in her after she achieved what others were yet to achieve

She said she is the first woman to get married in the family and she has shared a video of her wedding ceremony

Many reactions have trailed the wedding video as those who saw it rushed to send her congratulatory messages

Reactions have trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who recently got married.

What made her video go viral was the interesting story behind her wedding.

The lady said she had broken a record in her family.

Source: TikTok

According to Annie Nice, she is the first woman to get married in her family.

Annie said she has broken a record in her family, something she thinks was worth celebrating.

Her video post, which went viral on TikTok attracted a lot of comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets married

@marria_billions said:

"Congratulations. Abba show me mercy. Fo my own for me in Jesus name. Because what God can not do does not exist."

@Nicki Rose said:

"Congratulations to you and am next in Jesus name amen."

@israel it's okay said:

"Congratulations dear. Your new home is blessed."

@okeufuomapeace said:

"Congratulations to you dear. GOD I need my own congratulations."

@YOUR EX GIRLFRIEND said:

"Congratulations darling. God bless your new home. I tap tap from your blessings"

@Bi Bi said:

"Congratulations dear. I tap from ur blessings I will be d record breaker in my family in Jesus Christ name."

@God first Actor said:

Congratulations my love. Me too go break in Jesus. name."

@Ella Nice said:

"Congratulations dear. I tap from your blessings."

Nigerian woman attends a wedding uninvited

In a related story, a Nigerian man has narrated how he printed and shared only 25 invitation cards for his wedding.

However, there was an aunt of his who did not get an invitation, but she attended the wedding anyway.

But while coming to the wedding, the woman did not come alone as she, in turn, invited 32 others who belonged to her dance group.

The story got a lot of reactions with many people saying the woman did it out of love.

