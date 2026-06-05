“Nigeria Remains an Important Market”: UCB Tackles Student Recruitment Clarity

University College Birmingham held partner agents conference in Lagos on student recruitment trends

Stakeholders discussed rising demand for clearer guidance on UK admissions and study options

Also, education agents stressed the need for accurate, up-to-date information to support Nigerian students

Education stakeholders, international recruitment professionals, and partner agents have gathered in Lagos for the University College Birmingham (UCB) Showcase Nigeria, a conference focused on student recruitment trends, admissions updates, and opportunities in the Nigerian education market.

The event brought together UCB representatives and its Nigerian partner network to discuss international student mobility, evolving admission requirements, academic programme updates, and the growing role of education agents in supporting students seeking study opportunities in the United Kingdom.

Among those present were Luke Huo, Director of International Strategy and Recruitment at UCB, and Santa Prancane, UCB Regional Director, who engaged partners on the university’s strategic priorities, recruitment direction, and student support systems.

Nigeria remains key market for international students

Speaking at the conference, Luke Huo said Nigeria remains a key market for the institution due to the ambition and diversity of its students.

“Nigeria remains an important market in the global higher education conversation, not only because of the number of students seeking international opportunities, but also because of the quality, ambition, and diversity of interests Nigerian students bring,” he said.

He added that the engagement was designed to strengthen communication between the university and its partners.

“This showcase gave us an opportunity to listen, share updates, and work more closely with partners who are directly supporting students and families through important education decisions,” Huo added.

UCB highlights changing student expectations

The conference also provided a platform for discussions around shifting student preferences, programme demand, admissions readiness, and the increasing need for accurate guidance in the study abroad process.

Santa Prancane noted that international education has become more competitive and information-driven, stressing the importance of collaboration with agents.

“Students and parents today are asking more informed questions. They want clarity on courses, career outcomes, accommodation, employability, and post-study options.

“Our engagement in Nigeria is therefore not only about recruitment, but about ensuring that partners have the right information to guide students responsibly and effectively,” she added.

UCB strengthens Africa engagement through partner collaboration

Ikemesit Nkereuwem-Tim, Regional Manager In-Africa at UCB, described Nigeria as central to the university’s engagement strategy across the continent.

“Nigeria remains a key part of our engagement across Africa, and conferences like the UCB Showcase Nigeria give us the opportunity to connect directly with partners who understand the needs of students in this market,” she said.

The event also featured networking sessions, programme updates, and discussions on admissions processes and institutional developments at University College Birmingham

Kufre Affia, UCB Regional Officer for Africa, said sustained engagement with partners helps improve student support and advisory services.

“Our work with Nigerian partners is built on trust, consistency, and shared commitment to student success,” he said. “The showcase allowed us to better understand what partners are seeing on the ground, the concerns students are raising, and the support needed to make the application and transition process smoother.”

Education agents at the event also emphasized the importance of direct engagement with universities.

Okpor Grace Aruoriwo, one of the participating partners, said timely access to accurate information is crucial for effective student guidance.

“When universities engage directly with agents, it helps us provide better guidance to students, especially around admissions requirements, course selection, documentation, and what to expect before and after arrival,” she said.

The conference comes amid growing scrutiny of international student recruitment practices and increasing demand for transparency, readiness, and stronger advisory support for students pursuing education abroad.

The UCB Showcase Nigeria further strengthened collaboration between the university and its Nigerian partners, while reinforcing discussions around responsible recruitment and evolving expectations of Nigerian students seeking global education opportunities.

Want to study in Lagos? Here are the universities in Lagos and what they cost

In a previous report, Legit.ng compiled the list of universities in Lagos state across different levels of ownership and the fees the institutions charge.

Federal universities such as the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) charge between ₦116,000 and ₦176,300 for new students.

At the state level, Lagos state universities charge between ₦58,048 and ₦131,000 for fresh students, while returning students typically pay between ₦25,000 and ₦101,000, depending on the programme.

Source: Legit.ng