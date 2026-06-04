Nigeria's National Orientation Agency, which is known for warning public figures over naira abuse, broke from its usual pattern by sending Funke Akindele a message that surprised many

The agency, in a statement signed by its Director-General, singled out a powerful scene in Akindele's film Behind The Scenes that addressed the spraying of money at public events

NOA described Akindele as a role model whose creative decision aligns with the Federal Government's ongoing push for responsible civic behaviour around the naira

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has publicly praised Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele for the way she addressed the misuse of the naira in her movie Behind The Scenes.

The movie, released in December 2025, highlighted the struggles of individuals weighed down by financial and emotional responsibilities, but it also carried a strong message about respecting the national currency, the naira.

NOA praises Funke Akindele for showing naira dignity in Behind The Scenes movie party scene. Photo: funkejenifaakindele/noa_nigeria

Source: Instagram

In one of the box office record-breaking movie's scenes, officers of the FCTF stormed a party just as guests were preparing to spray cash. The interruption was used to show that spraying money is a financial crime in Nigeria.

This creative choice reflects real‑life actions by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which has cracked down on celebrities for abusing banknotes at parties in Nigeria.

Cases have included the imprisonment of Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, and the questioning of comedian AY Makun and actress Iyabo Ojo, as well as the arrest of Cubana Chief Priest and E‑Money.

NOA issues official statement

Reacting to Funke Akindele's Behind The Scenes film, NOA issued a statement on Thursday, June 4, 2026, signed by its Director‑General, Lanre Issa‑Onilu, as reported by Premium Times.

The agency described Funke Akindele’s effort as a commendable step in reshaping public attitudes towards the naira.

“The NOA commends you for your recently released movie Behind the Scenes particularly for the thoughtful and patriotic inclusion of a message promoting respect for the national currency. We wish to acknowledge you as a role model and applaud your deliberate effort to highlight the importance of preserving the dignity of our national currency by discouraging the practice of spraying and trampling on the naira at public functions.”

NOA links Funke Akindele's film to civic advocacy

The agency further explained that Funke Akindele's creative intervention aligns with the Federal Government’s ongoing campaign for responsible civic behaviour and adherence to laws guiding the proper use of the naira.

According to the statement, NOA assured the actress of its highest regard and promised continued support for her contributions to nation‑building.

“As you are aware, the naira is not merely a medium of exchange but a symbol of our national sovereignty and collective identity. Your influence as a leading figure in Nigeria’s creative industry has significantly amplified this message, contributing to public awareness and behavioural change in an engaging and impactful way.”

NOA encourages the entertainment industry’s role

NOA also emphasised the importance of the entertainment industry in shaping values and attitudes, noting that Funke Akindele’s work shows how film can be used as a tool for national reorientation.

“The Agency recognises the vital role of the entertainment industry in shaping societal values and attitudes. Your work exemplifies how film can be effectively utilised as a tool for national reorientation, and we encourage you to continue leveraging your platform in support of initiatives that promote civic responsibility and national pride.”

Why is the message unexpected?

This praise is unexpected because the NOA usually only contacts public figures about the naira to issue strict warnings for abuse.

For instance, in January 2024, the agency formally cautioned an Ogun State traditional ruler, the Olu of Owode-Egba, for spraying naira notes on a musician.

Until now, the NOA's actions regarding currency abuse have been strictly to warn offenders, not to celebrate them.

Funke Akindele’s Behind The Scenes movie earns unexpected commendation from NOA over strong anti-naira abuse message. Photo: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele teases Vee Iye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood star Funke Akindele sparked online conversations after playfully berating Big Brother Naija star Vee Iye over her dressing.

A viral video showed the moment the prominent filmmaker turned the camera on Vee during a casual home visit on June 2, 2026.

Funke Akindele jokingly referred to the reality television star as a junior olosho because of her revealing black spaghetti-strap top.

Source: Legit.ng