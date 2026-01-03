A Nigerian lady with a bald head has cried out on social media after seeing some lines that appeared on her head

In a video, she disposed how the lines loo inked and asked netizens to please enlighten her about the underlying meaning of the lines

Massive reactions trailed her video on the TikTok app as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments

A Nigerian lady recently cried out on social media after noticing some unusual marks on her scalp.

The lady, who had recently shaved her head, became concerned when she observed the lines forming across her scalp that she could not explain.

Lady displays unusual marks on her scalp

She shared a video online to seek clarity from the public, and her post triggered lots of comments from users on social media.

Identified as @baldheadgirl on TikTok, she displayed her head closely to the camera for netizens to get a clear video.

The clip captured a series of black lines etched across her scalp which appeared organised into patterns resembling a grid, with distinct divisions forming rows and columns.

She reached out to viewers, asking them to help her understand what might have caused these formations, noting that it was her first experience with a completely shaved head.

In her words:

"Guys please what's the meaning of these lines on my head? This is my first time going bald and I found these lines on my head. What could it be?"

Reactions as lady displays lines on her head

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@edi said:

"You're a female last airbender. You just need to practice to understand your airbending abilities."

@UG_EMPIRE said:

"It once happened to me. I think this is from the last braid you had before cutting the hair. Was it big box braids?"

@Jessica Nnamdi said:

"It’s the lines of the previous braids you had in before you cut it, with time it would go away like a week."

@Enugu Perfume Vendor said:

"That’s an architectural design of a bungalow, you’ll own a house this year say amen."

@prêtty said:

"Una funny guyyyy. Person go dey fear to even show una something for advice."

@Onyinyechukwu said:

"Those are the parting of ur hair that was exposed to sunlight while u were still making your hair."

@JULY 06 reacted:

"Before we begin the news we have for u today we start by giving you the “headlines”.

@KAYKRAFT said:

"Its fibonacci sequence also present in turtles and other life forms its hints the natural clock and true and Original calendar."

@Ganyobinovic Anyetei said:

"Go to Lands commission immediately and get them documented. If you need a surveyor I can recommend."

@Rankystar said:

"The lines makes sense, them suppose give you license for the line-sense,even without perfume spray, the line scent."

@Rush added:

"Are you sure you're not the last avatar that vanished year ago because you need to save us from tinubu hand just that you have not learnt how to control your bending nah make the line never show well."

@️KOKOOKA commented:

"Oh its us Alien’s birthmarks. Only me u and 5 others have it in the whole world.We are on a secret mission but will be revealed to us once we clock 35.Our alien ancestors are coming and we are the chosen momma."

