A Nigerian lady who returned from overseas has shared a heartwarming video showing her recent reunion with her family

In the video shared via her official TikTok account, her parents and siblings broke into tears as they welcomed her home

Social media users who came across the emotional video stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady's return to her family house after years abroad led to tearful reunion with her family, leaving viewers online moved.

The emotional scenes were captured in a video that immediately went viral and sparked reactions on social media.

Nigerian lady returns from overseas to meet her family. Photo credit: @moyosolabello/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady returns home after 10 years abroad

The clip was shared by @moyosolabello on TikTok, accompanied by a caption that hinted at a decade-long separation.

It showed her parents and siblings overcome with emotion as they welcomed her back, their joy overwhelming yet tinged with tears.

Her mother was so emotional, falling to the floor and rolling around the living room as she struggled to contain her feelings.

The father, equally emotional, embraced his daughter and expressed how much he had missed her presence.

Other family members were equally emotional, their excitement manifesting in sobs and tight embraces.

"POV: Your family is seeing you for the first time in 10 years. Highlight of my 2025," the video's caption read.

Lady returns from abroad to see her family after ten years abroad. Photo credit: @moyosolabello/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady reunites with family

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Oluwafemi_Soft said:

"How did the switch of cloth happen, you were wearing trousers when you first Alight from the car, within a few sec, you are wearing skirt or am I the only one that noticed it."

@Rho_da said:

"As you make me cry this early morning you suppose share wetin you bring come reach my side oo."

@General01 reacted:

"The happiest part is that you met all of them no one left before you came back it’s a very big blessings."

@K rock olasunkanmi said:

"Omo them like you for this family oh. And I pray God we not take you away from them in Jesus name."

@Nel added:

"At first the dad was trying to act strong for the camera and then he lost it."

@ENDY said:

"Make una know watin una dey do this new year o. I no want cry o. Someone should please pass me the tissue paper."

@K rock olasunkanmi said:

"Omo them like you for this family oh. And I pray God we not take you away from them in Jesus name."

@ELLE APANPA added:

"I also pray anytime am ready to go home I meet all my family like this in Jesus name and also thank u for making me cry this evening."

See the post below:

Lady happily reunites with daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady reunited with her daughter after 10 years of leaving her to travel abroad for greener pastures.

She shared her experience in an emotional video of their reunion that trended on social media after she posted it.

Source: Legit.ng