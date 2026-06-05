Traditional worshippers in Abeokuta have staged a spiritual procession over abducted Oyo schoolchildren and teachers

Participants have visited sacred sites in Abeokuta and performed rites seeking divine intervention for the victims

Leaders have declared continued spiritual actions until breakthroughs emerge in efforts to rescue abducted victims

Scores of traditional worshippers in Abeokuta, Ogun state, have staged a spiritual procession and ritual appeal calling for the safe release of more than 40 schoolchildren and teachers abducted in Oyo state.

The victims were kidnapped about three weeks ago when armed men invaded three schools in Oriire Local Government Area.

Ogun women lead sacred procession across Olumo Rock for abducted Oyo pupils and teachers. Photo: BBC News Yoruba, Breaking News Naija

Source: Facebook

The attack left an assistant headmaster dead, while dozens of pupils and staff were taken into captivity

In response, female traditional religion adherents from different parts of Egbaland gathered on Friday, June 5, for a procession across Abeokuta.

Dressed in white traditional attire and carrying sacred objects of worship, they moved through key spiritual sites in the city as part of efforts to seek divine intervention, while videos of the procession were sighted on X.

The procession was led by the Yeye Olokun Agbaye and Olori of Ilawo Kingdom, Her Royal Majesty, Omolara Fashola-MacGregor, wife of the Olu of Orile-Ilawo, Oba (Prof.) Alexander Olusegun MacGregor.

She termed the exercise a sacred appeal to ancestral spirits and deities to intervene in the worsening security situation and bring the abducted victims home safely.

“The cries of these innocent school children have reached the heavens,” Olori MacGregor was quoted as saying by PM News

Traditionalists hold rituals across Egba sacred shrines

The worshippers visited several sacred locations, including Olumo Rock, shrines linked to historical Egba figures such as Lisabi and Sodeke, and ended at the Itoku shrine area in Abeokuta. At each stop, they performed traditional rites, offered libations, and prayed for the release of the captives.

Ogun traditionalists led by Omolara Fashola-MacGregor perform rituals for abducted Oyo pupils in Abeokuta procession

Source: Original

During the procession, Fashola-MacGregor said the aim was to seek mercy and protection for innocent victims. She explained that insecurity had become widespread and required both spiritual and physical responses.

“We are here to appeal to the deities of our forefathers and the spirits of our heroes to intervene in this troubling situation."

“Our prayers are focused on the safe return of those who have been abducted. We believe that when the people unite in faith and sincerity, divine intervention is possible,” she said, according to Leadership

The worshippers also invoked ancestral protection for Yorubaland, asking for strength against those behind violent attacks. They maintained that criminal actions against children and innocent citizens go against the moral and spiritual values of the Yoruba people.

The worshippers insisted that their spiritual activities would continue across Ogun and Oyo States until there is a breakthrough in the rescue efforts.

Watch videos of their procession below:

Makinde gives fresh update on Oyo school abductions

Legit.ng reported that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has provided an update on ongoing rescue operations following the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

He said security agencies deployed by the federal government have been working in Oyo for weeks, with daily coordination meetings between state and federal stakeholders to intensify rescue efforts.

Source: Legit.ng