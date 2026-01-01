Davido’s wife has shared a recap of how her 2025 went, putting together a collage of several events in the video

In the clip, she was seen with her husband, his cousins, and other members of her family

Fans shared their observations about the couple as they gushed over their special moments in the video

As Nigerians celebrated seeing another year, 2026, the mother of two took to her social media page to share a recap of how her 2025 went.

She put together a video collage highlighting events that shaped her year, from loved-up moments with Davido to their wedding in Miami, as well as clips with her husband’s cousins and other family members.

Chioma shares video of her weight loss journey

Also featured in the recap was Chioma’s weight loss journey in 2025. The celebrity chef, fondly called Chef Chi, shared clips showing her new physique and used the caption to appreciate everyone who stood by her.

In one of the videos, Chioma was seen with her husband in affectionate moments as they travelled together on a private jet.

Fans react to Chioma’s 2025 recap video

Fans picked out their favourite moments from the collage, with many praising her look during her white wedding in Miami. Others gushed over the love shared between the couple and offered prayers for their family.

Some fans also shared observations about a playful clip featuring Davido putting his head on Chioma's personal part, sparking laughter and light-hearted comments online.

Many noted that Chioma Adeleke has clearly captured Davido’s heart, and said the singer appears to have changed since marrying her.

Recall that since Davido’s lavish wedding to Chioma in 2025, the singer has largely stayed away from controversies and has been seen keeping his focus on his family.

Here is Chioma's Instagram 2025 recap video below:

Fans react to Chioma's 2025 recap video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans on the recap as seen below:

@pineapplemodel reacted:

"Thank you God for everything, happy new year my fav and her fav."

@hair_byshully commented:

"The pixie cut on the wedding day remains my biggest highlight, a very pretty babe. More blessings Chi."

@official_ellavin wrote:

"Chiomachukwu , where did you put our Davido’s head? And did I just hear muah ?"

@osagede3 commented:

"Cheers to them both, I too love them, chai the adelekes are so beautiful."

@thejenniferrowland stated:

"Happy New Year my beautiful baby. Your Joy is Permanent. Amen ."

@darasimi_ng said:

" I thought I was the only one that saw it."

