A Nigerian man and his wife have inspired young people due to how they walked together on the road

The old couple who have grown old together was seen when they were trying to cross a busy road

What thing that caught the attention of netizens was that the couple were dressed in matching outfits

A lovely old couple inspired positive reactions online after they were seen walking together.

The couple were seen on a major road, and netizens could not help but notice the bond between them.

The couple were seen walking together on the road. Photo credit: TikTok/@justme001_.

In a video posted on TikTok by @justme001_, the man and his wife were trying to cross a busy road.

A lot of people who saw the video could see the bond between the man and his spouse even at old age.

The lovely old couple were dressed in matching white outfits.

A lot of people said they wished to get married to someone with whom they would grow old together.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of old couple

@OSAKPOLOR said:

"Our parents really tried this generation any small thing we don divorce."

@moon225 said:

"Papa wan cross leave her baby."

@Gifted gurl said:

"I will marry once and I will marry right."

@sugar boy said:

"The woman no ask for car ooo."

@ENI said:

"But not inside sun inside Range Rover. I pray."

@marybabe said:

"Just imagine those fights and misunderstandings dey went through but still stay strong. But dis our generation nah only God fit help us ooo."

@jide jendol said:

"May our parent grow old to eat the fruit of thier labour."

@Bruno said:

"Those parent nah my parents just imagine if am your boyfriend."

@MICKY said:

"GOD, please, as I strive to be a great husband for my wife and a great dad for my children, please fill me with your wisdom and grace to lead my family with love and respect."

