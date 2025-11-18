Three Nigerians recently trended on social media after they shared a heartbreaking story of what their girlfriends did to them

They each tested their girlfriends at different times to test loyalty, but what happened left them heartbroken and regretting it

Legit.ng compiled the list of the three Nigerians who, at different times, tested their girlfriends’ loyalty and ended up with regrets

A lot of decisions have been taken by the young and old, both men and women since the beginning of time, and till this very moment, decisions have continued to be taken by all living beings.

Legit.ng's focus is on decisions or steps taken by men regarding their relationship life.

3 Nigerians who tested their girlfriends’ loyalty

In this article, Legit.ng is looking at the decisions taken by men that affected their relationship life and left them with regrets.

The voice is about 3 Nigerians who have made a decision to test their girlfriends’ loyalty and ended up with regrets.

The individuals shared their stories online as they mentioned the method or how the incident happened.

1. She was toying with my emotions - Man

The first one on our list is a Nigerian man whose name is identified as @XbtAsap on X, formerly Twitter.

He shared the said incident on April 25, 2023, as he mentioned how the act of the individual who he thought loved him made him feel.

In his post, he mentioned that his relationship with the said girl was nearing a year, so he texted her through another number just to see if she was genuinely in love with him, but he was disappointed with her response.

After he texted her to ask about her love or relationship life, she told him she hadn't dated anyone in the past 6 years.

This statement broke him, and he took to social media to share the story.

He wrote:

"I discovered that she was not genuinely interested in me, and was merely toying with my emotions. It happened when we were approaching the one-year mark, a beautiful Friday morning I can't forget. So I text this girl with a different number trying to be another guy."

After explaining how it made him feel, he shared more parts of the incident:

"Long story short, she told me she hasn’t dated in 6 years and that the one she dated looked like a lizard, that's why she broke up with him. I then asked her to send me the guy’s pic, and she sent my pic as the lizard. It was a heartbreaking realization, and it made me question love."

Aside from the above-mentioned individuals, there have been several other people who, at different points in time, experienced heartbreak, which might have been as a result of their actions or those of their partners.

Read the post below:

Another individual shared his experience online.

2. I trust her - Man says

Another Nigerian who identified himself as Rudiger experienced heartbreak when he was asked about his girlfriend by a TikToker. He told him he had recently started dating her 3 days ago.

In a post shared in September 2024, the young individual told the TikToker he wished to prank his girlfriend because he wanted to get her an iPhone.

The TikToker asked the young man to give him his girlfriend's number so he could call her to test her, to know if she would mention his name.

The TikToker called the lady, whose name was revealed as Charlotte, and introduced himself as someone calling from a delivery company.

He told her he had a surprise delivery for her, and she only needed to mention the name of her boyfriend so she could get the said item.

In response to the question, the lady confessed to having 3 boyfriends and said she didn’t know which one was trying to surprise her; however, she could mention their names.

She mentioned one of them as Ayomide, another as Adejare, and the other one as Korede.

However, the name of the man who wanted to buy her an iPhone wasn’t mentioned by her in the call.

While the list goes on, a specific variety caught the attention of Legit.ng about a young man who sent his friend to test his girlfriend, but he ended up with regrets.

Watch the TikTok video below:

3. I sent my best friend - Man

Another unexpected story is that of a young man identified as @UsmanZannaah, who took to his page on October 23, 2025, to give an update on what has become of his relationship life.

He shared a post confirming that his ex-girlfriend and his best friend have welcomed a child, and the children they have now are 3 in number.

He wrote:

"3 kids now and counting."

He quoted a post he made several years back about the said relationship and explained that he had sent his best friend to test his girlfriend’s loyalty.

However, his best friend ended up starting a relationship with his girlfriend, and now they’re already married and with kids.

The initial post read:

"Today has marked exactly 2 years since I sent my best friend Aliyu to go and try to date my girlfriend to test and confirm if she can accept any other man over me. They are now married with 1 child."

He made several other statements in the post as he remembered the painful incident.

