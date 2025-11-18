Ned Nwoko has reacted to the series of posts made by Regina Daniels about their marriage since their saga began

The mother of two has been making various allegations about her estranged husband on her Instagram story

In his response through his team, the politician shared his stance on the actress and also made allegations

Ned Nwoko has expressed his grievances through his team, sharing a post about his estranged wife and the allegations she has made against him.

The actress had made several accusations on her Instagram story, alleging that he was responsible for her deactivating her Instagram page a few months ago and claiming that Ned Nwoko goes to extremes to enjoy bedroom pleasure.

In a lengthy statement shared on his social media, the politician refuted the claims and stated that he does not want the actress back in his life.

The statement also expressed his concern for her mental state, which is why he insists that she seek help at a rehabilitation center.

The post urged those who care about her to ensure she seeks medical attention due to her condition.

Ned Nwoko shares their WhatsApp chat

In the post, Ned Nwoko claimed that Regina Daniels would bring her friends home, and they would still be chatting by 3 a.m.

He added that if he complained about it, the actress wouldn’t listen, mentioning reality star Phyna and one Sonia as people who came to stay with her in their house.

In the WhatsApp message he shared, he warned Regina about her choice of friends and their behavior in his house. He also insisted in the statement that he would not allow her to continue in such ways.

Recall that Ned Nwoko had also reacted to the hospital statement that circulated about the actress. He insisted that the test result was authentic and shared the results of another test allegedly conducted on his estranged wife.

How fans reacted to Ned Nwoko's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the politician. Here are comments below:

@bae277862 said:

"Hmmm we have bigger problems in this country than Ned and Regina."

@glow_house_fashion commented:

"You don't want her back, then allow her family to worry about her . Why then are you troubling yourself about the same person you said you don't want again.. I have said it, make an official statement that Gina is no longer in your care Incase something happens to her because of the d r u g and remove your hand and your eyes from her matter since she said she no dey do again... Again, you no love her pass her family no matter what."

Lady drags Regina Daniels over debt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady had made a video targeted at Regina Daniels, where she narrated what happened between the actress and her uncle. According to her, after her uncle provided a service to the actress when she was in distress, the actress has refused to pay up her debt.

She explained the amount that Regina Daniels paid and how mush she was still owing. She explained how her uncle helped Regina in a time of distress at her husband's house after her crying video went viral. Fans reacted to the video and offered advice on how the lady could recover her uncle's money.

