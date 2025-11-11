A Nigerian man has shared a post on the X app showing popular preacher, Ezekiel Dachomo, speaking to his congregation

This happened after it was alleged that the preacher had gone missing, sparking tension and fear amongst Nigerians

In a video, the preacher spoke about the challenges he has been facing and expressed faith in God to overcome all trials

A Nigerian man recently captured well-known cleric, Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, addressing members of his congregation.

The clip surfaced shortly after reports circulated that the preacher had gone missing, causing unease among many Nigerians.

Reverend Ezekiel says bounty was placed on his head. Photo credit: @Gospellyfe.

Source: Twitter

Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo addresses his congregation

In the video posted by an X user dentified as @trigottista, the religious leader spoke about his recent ordeals and reaffirmed his trust in God to see him through.

He recounted the spiritual and personal challenges he had been facing, noting that some individuals had allegedly placed a bounty on his head and issued threats against his life.

Dachomo maintained that despite the hostility directed at him, he remained steadfast in faith and free of wrongdoing.

He explained that there were people making spiritual attacks against him, even in Sokoto, but expressed faith in God that their efforts would amount to nothing.

Dachomo stated that he had never been unfaithful to his wife, nor had he ever stolen money belonging to the church.

He also emphasised his love for everyone, including those who might be considered his enemies, and made it clear that he bore no hatred in his heart.

Dachomo said his conviction and strength came from what God had placed in his heart, describing it as a source of courage and confidence.

He stressed that harbouring enmity could only lead to trouble, adding that God commanded people to love and care for their enemies.

In his words:

"This is a good one because my life, some people have put money on my head and they gave seven days, they're chanting. Even in Sokoto. They are are casting spell on my life, but they will not get anything. I've never cheated my wife, I've never stolen their money in the church. I love, including my enemy, I love the Fulani.

"This thing that God has placed in my heart is something that always develops courage and confidence. I don't have an enemy and I will never have an enemy because if I do, I am in trouble.God say love your enemy, care for your enemy. I've worked with all the sectors that have been here, giving them help to succeed in their leadership and I give God the glory."

Reverend Ezekiel leaves many worrying about his safety after sharing a disturbing update. Photo credit: @Gospellyfe.

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail video of Ezekiel Dachomo

Nigerians reacted massively to the video on X.

Okoro FT said:

"The central Message is that he has no Hate in his heart yet he can't stand by and watch his people getting killed. Christianity mixed with courage will continue to be beautiful."

Bishop Boyle said:

"Going by the rule book, this man is perfect bait for the straw that should break the camels back. I sincerely pray for his safety."

Pastor Russell said:

"He speaks from panic but the spiritual imaturity of justifying oneself on the altar is worrisome, all his good doings are not enough to stand trial before principalities, the battle isn't with flesh. God is not man, keep the altar sacred and obey."

KingOgba reacted:

"I will nit lie, I cannot do what this man is doing, he's a true man if God indeed. May God continue to strengthen him through Christ name I pray."

Oluchi added:

"Why is he in the same place where is life in danger considering how vicious these terrorists are."

See the post below:

Lady addresses Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo's followers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a post on the X app faulting people who refer to Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo as the true man of God.

She criticised their choice of words and asked who gave them the 'power' to decide who was a true child of God.

Source: Legit.ng