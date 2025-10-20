A Nigerian man melted hearts after proposing to his longtime girlfriend of 10 years in a touching moment

The emotional proposal video showed the lady being gently led into the venue with her eyes covered

The man presented a diamond ring to his girlfriend, tested it to prove its authenticity, and was cheered by friends

Nigerians are reacting to the video of a man’s proposal to his girlfriend after 10 years of being together, and the clip has since gone viral online.

The video carries a caption explaining its content, revealing that after a decade in a relationship, the man finally proposed marriage to his long-term girlfriend.

Nigerian man tests diamond ring while proposing to girlfriend after 10 years. Photo source: Tiktok/quinama12

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man proposes to longtime girlfriend

It shows the touching moment they both entered the venue, with her face covered to keep the surprise hidden from her.

He gently walked her to the center of the location, holding her hand and wiping away her tears.

As he did this, people present at the event praised him and cheered in excitement.

The man was later seen asking the lady to stand still while he moved forward, holding a flower, which he then used to propose marriage to her.

The video was captioned:

"Your brother decides to engage the love of his life after 10 years of relationship.”

Nigerian man surprises lover with engagement ring. Photo source: Tiktok/quinama12

Source: TikTok

Another clip shared by the Tiktok user, @quinama12 showed the emotional moment she accepted the diamond ring, as he tested it to prove its authenticity.

Not long after the post surfaced online, many Nigerians flooded the comment section to share their reactions.

Reactions as man proposes to girlfriend

THIS USER IS A BAD PERSON said:

"10yrs na oga she serve."

Oma wrote:

"Medicine and surgery is 6 years."

St Claire luxury hair noted:

"Them still cover my eyes ontop 10 years relationship, na cult una wan put me "

Loritta Kayweote:

"10gini anyways maybe they started at a very young age."

OzTheBeadMaker said:

"This your brother no try at all oo."

Love_eby1 wrote:

"Did I just hear international man."

cakes by Destiny noted:

"All the people saying 10 years is to much yes it might be to much for some people and not for them, because u people doesn't know when they started ,u don't expect her to be jumping from one preek to another. just say congratulations and pass."

onyicyndy stressed:

"Dis boyeeeh is an international man, whu heard that...omo som girl's nd English."

ikebobo_bu_aham added:

*This your Brother na coastal road em dey build abi na relationship."

rosey gold wrote:

"If i use that 10years learn business i for don turn big oga chairman and executive by now."

Uchechukwu added:

"Abeg like my comment so I can come back to these comment section."

Boldgirl stressed:

"Hmmm 10 years if e pass 1 year I will loose hope."

Mummywealth shared:

"Una Dey try ooo 2 years self I no fit stay."

Diamond noted;

"Fanlly 001 don marry this girl congregation to them."

audreyfashiondesigns said:

"Who Dey sing like that for the background."

Girlchild wrote:

"Hope say she don born already inside d 10yrs.."

EMPRESS shared:

"Nobody is talking about the glasses positioning."

hairbyty31 stressed:

"10years how many years remain when Dey won take ddy the marriage."

Bliss brown noted:

"I just hear he an international man no be intentional man again God Abeg oo 10 years of Relationship congrats."

jasmincandy2 wrote:

"Two of them don try greener grass outside finalize marriage las las."

Chelley_o said:

"Was the 10yrs in the write up necessary, what happened to my brother engaged the love of his life… na wa for u oo."

Lady marries man who sent her Facebook message

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady married the man who first sent her a Facebook message in 2017, years before they eventually fell in love. According to her, she ignored his message for two years before finally replying in 2019.

What started as a simple online chat later blossomed into a deep relationship that ended in a beautiful wedding ceremony. The heartwarming story has since gone viral, with many netizens praising their patience and destiny-filled love journey.

Source: Legit.ng