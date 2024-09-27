A young man got the shock of his life after pranking his girlfriend, whom he had been dating for only three days

The man, who desired to get an iPhone for her, decided to test her loyalty first before going ahead with it

However, he was heartbroken when the lady confessed during the test that she had three boyfriends

A young Nigerian man's attempt to verify his girlfriend's loyalty ended in devastating heartbreak.

The brief three-day romance came crashing down when the girl casually revealed her multiple relationships.

Man finds out girlfriend has multiple relationships Photo credit: @heislegend/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady confesses to having 3 boyfriends

A video posted on TikTok by @heislegend revealed the dramatic event that unfolded during the test.

The man, eager to gift his girlfriend an iPhone, devised a test to gauge her commitment and loyalty to the relationship.

He sought the help of an accomplice to contact her, claiming a package awaited collection, requiring her to disclose her boyfriend's name.

The unsuspecting girlfriend readily admitted to having three boyfriends, listing Korede, Ayomide, and Adejare.

"I have three boyfriends and I can mention their names so you can know which one it is. I don't know which of them. One is Korede. One is Ayomide. One is Adejare," she said.

The young man's name was conspicuously absent from the list and this also added to his pain.

In a sad confession, the heartbroken man recounted the trust level he had for her and expressed his disappointment.

He said:

"Our relationship has lasted three days. I want to get her an iPhone that's why I decided to test her. I don't know what to say. I really trusted that girl and wanted to get her an iPhone."

Reactions as man gets betrayed by girlfriend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the sad video.

@oyewunmi faruq said:

"Three days you don sabi her number off head. Loyal boy."

@Thetallgurl said:

"3 days relationship and you don know her number offhand. I dey vex for you rudiger."

@Mãrvĕl Bøi stated:

"See wetin luisolivas02 dey talk. Bro sorry, no focus, spend dey money on your siblings or your mom bro."

@QUEEN DOLLAR stated:

"Just three days dey play bro. Me have 5 boyfriends and they trust me."

@yvng_elipro_ reacted:

"Who else saw the one that wants to get her girlfriend an iphone yet his is idk."

@CODE said:

"Na this type of guy dey make girls dey look down on person. 3 days relationship you wan buy iPhone. Person wey you wan surprise don surprise you."

@Starboi_Dheji said:

"Una too dey joke for this app, just 3 days she don dey bill am and y'all think that's love."

@sam_zy01 remarked:

"Na una dey spoil relationship just 3 days u wan buy woman phone. Bro to bro need to find this guy."

@Adeola added:

"Like I don’t understand what did you expect from girl you meet just three days. Imagine."

Watch the video below:

Man finds out girlfriend cheated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man cried out on social media after his girlfriend, whom he loved, cheated on him with another man.

According to him, he always made sure to give her everything she wanted and was emotionally available for her.

