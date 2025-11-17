A lady, who is a fashion designer, has turned to social media for help after being defrauded of a new apartment she paid for

A fashion designer, @dorah_xo, has cried out to Nigerians for help after finding out that more than 30 people had paid for the same house where she recently paid N2.6 million.

In a series of videos posted on TikTok, the lady narrated how she and her sister had paid a developer for a two-bedroom apartment in Lagos in October at N2.6 million.

A lady is seeking help after she was defrauded by a developer. Photo Credit: @dorah_xo

Source: TikTok

To their disappointment, they found out that the developer also collected rent money from over 30 people and vanished into thin air, leaving them and others stranded.

Lady confused after developer scammed her

In a recent video, the lady updated her followers as she continued to seek help, noting that no progress had been made so far.

She said they had spoken to the authorities to no avail. To further compound their woes, she said the rent of their current abode expires in November. In her words:

"...We have not gotten any response back. We have spoken to some of the authorities. Everything we have been doing is not even yielding to anything positive. And the worst part is that where me and my sister are staying, the rent is going to expire this November.

"This November like this, that's when the rent is going to expire. See, I am a fashion designer. I had to take up extra work as a virtual assistant so that I can be able to save up for this particular house that we took.

"See, I am helpless at this point...I need advice from anybody. I need advice on what to do..."

She lamented that house-hunting was fast becoming a horror movie.

"SCAM ALERT 🚨 House hunting in Nigeria is becoming a horror movie. This man collected money from over 30 people for just one house and disappeared. I’m sharing this because I need help and I don’t want anyone else to go through this," her sixth video on her housing situation was captioned.

A lady is seeking help after being scammed by a developer. Photo Credit: @dorah_xo

Source: TikTok

House-hunting: Fashion designer's ordeal generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the fashion designer's ordeal below:

FASHION&AESTHETICS IN ALAGBOLE said:

"Leave right people, fight for ur sef. I hate anything scam in this life."

Nnamdi said:

"So sorry that this happened to you. Did you not ask to see the landlord before making your payment?"

Cynthia Eleje said:

"Get a lawyer to write a petition to the police and let the lawyer handle it. Though I think you will pay 10% of the money recovered and a fee not so sure."

Estycollections said:

"I'm also a victim of this particular house, I paid for mini flat. and Mr Ibrahim is no where to be found."

ewatomilola 🫀 said:

"Get a court order boo ❤had similar case it was a bit stressful but I was refunded my money after the court order process."

BigBrotherDan👺🧠 said:

"Nigeria is krap! Tell me wtt the authorities can’t even be helpful on cases like this."

Ghost said:

"I wish this was in Port harcourt. men for don track am, fu'ck am up fast. I feel really sad about. it hurts when someone works so hard only to get defrauded by someone old enough to be your dad. I for buy this matter if to say na PH."

