Months after they began dating, a young man sensed that his girlfriend was not genuinely into him and decided to put her to a test

He chatted up the lady with a different number claiming to be someone else and got the shock of his life

He shared how she claimed not to have dated in the last six years and how she tagged him a lizard

A Nigerian man, @Capt_Aliyu, said he began to question love after a test he put his girlfriend to made him find out she was not genuinely into him.

While responding to a netizen who asked people to share why they broke up with their ex, the man narrated his heartbreaking story on Twitter.

Illustrative images of a WhatsApp chat, a young lady and a man. Photo Credit: Vandervelden, Shua Taiwo, Panda Security

Source: Getty Images

He said that he found out the lady was merely toying with his emotions and hatched a plan to confirm this feeling.

The man engaged the lady in a conversation using another number and was shocked that she said she has not dated in six years.

As if that was not enough, she told him that the last person she dated looked like a lizard and that was why she broke up with him.

When he requested for the picture of the said lizard-looking ex, she brought up his photo.

See his tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@MilahAhmed said:

"I don't find this story moving, like the story is not straight. Girls/ladies like to be discreet about their Ex's..."

@TheoryOfKemi said:

"Can't believe I just shed real tears for you.

"People are going through a lot."

@HAMBELL4U

"I feel ur pain it happens to me too, thank god she did not call me lizard but short and when she send me my pix, I was like but this guy is not bad now trying to hype myself but she says don't mind the pix it's just filter pictures wey I snap direct without any edit woo."

@Iam_shuayb said:

"In the process, she must've given you a clue on your stance in the relationship. Women only pretend in love for long if a man isn't curious about the relationship. Go through the entire relationship again, you'll see when you were just blind in love. But love is real!"

Man breaks up with ungrateful girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had broken up with his girlfriend for being ungrateful.

The lady, believed to be an ex-girlfriend of a yahoo boy in Warri, was gifted a Techno phone by his current boyfriend but rejected it, saying that her stolen phone was an iPhone.

However, unknown to the lady, her boyfriend has reportedly kept an iPhone 13 pro max for her at home but wanted to test her reaction to the Techno phone.

When the lady rejected the Techno, her boyfriend collected it back without hesitation and left her house immediately.

