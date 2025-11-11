Destalker recounted difficult phase in his early life involving a failed attempt at internet fraud

Nigerian comedian Destalker has opened up about a chapter of his life many never expected to hear.

In a recent episode of the In-house Gist podcast, he revealed that before his rise in the entertainment industry, he once attempted internet fraud.

According to the comedian, whose marriage recently crashed, the experience taught him valuable lessons about purpose, identity, and staying true to oneself.

Destalker explained that he was introduced to internet fraud by a close friend in Enugu, a friend who has now become a reverend.

He said:

“Before I left Enugu, I tried internet fraud with one of my friends, who is now a pastor. But I wasn’t successful at it."

He recalled how they would book night sessions at a cybercafé for ₦250, yet instead of searching for potential victims, he found himself chatting with old schoolmates and eventually falling asleep.

He added:

“I can’t defraud a person because I’m kindhearted."

Destalker said it took him years to understand that some roads are blocked simply because they are not meant for you.

With time, he found his calling in comedy, but even there, the journey wasn’t easy.

He shared that some comedians in the industry attempted to block him from performing at major shows, believing that without their support, he would never succeed.

But he maintained confidence in his gift.

Today, according to him, some of those shows no longer exist, and some of the comedians who tried to hinder him have faded into the background.

Fans react to Destalker's confession

@ikeeze3792:

"Destalker is one of few that can speak for 5hours and I will not miss a second...way so many wisdom...."

@Diovu22:

"He said it casually o, but that his glass go solve more than half of my problems but that's not what we are doing here."

@tundemooree:

"Nobly fit tell me say the government are trying ,anything wey make ur bad plenty pass good , is bad !!"

@ugwapeter4562:

"Hmmmm wow, wisdom, what a blessed mind, this is the only podcast I have watched from start to finish and still wanted more."

@kealdytv:

"This man can lie oo, he once said that when Akpororo was reigning, he thought he was using juju because they were once on the same level. He even said he used to question himself on what he was not doing right. so which one be say you never think say you no dey good enough. sigh!"

Destalker explains how his kind nature and guilt stopped him from continuing the act. Photo: @destalker/IG.

VDM exposes popular comedian

Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan has alleged that a well-known Nigerian comedian approached him to help launder a whopping ₦700 million through a non-governmental organisation.

This is after a Nigerian man based in Germany accused the critic of mismanaging his NGO funds.

In a video posted online, the critic claimed the comedian told him about the shady proposal.

