I.I Moses, a life coach and singer, has shared the heart-wrenching experience he and his wife have gone through this year.

The coach, who celebrated his wife's pregnancy journey just a few months ago, revealed that they recently lost the baby.

According to him, this is the second loss they have experienced in just one year. He shared that his wife gave birth to a baby girl, but the baby passed away 24 hours after birth.

Opening up about the pain of such a loss, Moses expressed that he and his wife are broken into pieces and are simply waiting on God to heal them.

I.I Moses shares more details

In his post, the life coach explained that he and his wife have done everything they know, they have prayed, fasted, and called on God for mercy.

Describing the ordeal as the darkest stage of their lives, Moses expressed how exhausted they are and asked fans to pray for them during this difficult time.

It’s worth noting that just a few weeks ago, another celebrity, MC Mbakara, shared his own painful experience raising his first daughter, who has been in a coma for 9 years.

Meanwhile, some others have had a smoother journey and welcomed their babies this year.

What fans said about I.I Moses

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans below:

@Cornerstone foodstuff reacted:

"Lord when it seem hard You come through.We buried 2 babies waited for 8yrs amist miscarriages was scared but we trusted God even harder, after we lost the last child, In the hospital after hubby buried him, we vowed and said I judge God faithful, either we have a child or not, Still I will serve you, hubby affirmed same.10th anniversary we did it with our Triplets.God is not asleep..Now with the pain and all Honour Him.Our circumstances does chance him."

@Igba Dorcas commented:

"This is so disheartening. Am even short of words because I can imagine the pain both of you are going through right now. The Lord is your strength is all I can say now. A medical check of Rhesus factor and other tests should be carried out on you and your wife."

@Aanuoluwapo Hannah Eden wrote:

"Kai!! This really breaks my heart so much. I knew Church Girl back when she was single. I’ve known her marriage journey, and together, we’ve been walking this path. I remember her first pregnancy, the outcome, how she and her husband overcame it, and how they found joy again. As her online sister, I was so happy for them."

