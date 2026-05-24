A lady has expressed great sadness over the demise of her elder brother and shared the message she found on his phone

According to the lady, her late brother left them a message on his phone three days before he passed away, and she only found it when she went through his phone

Mourning her beloved brother, who died on May 10, the grieving lady stated that a gap that could never be filled has been created in her heart

A lady who lost her elder brother, Gben, on May 10, has mourned his passing on TikTok.

While she did not disclose the circumstances surrounding his death, the lady stated that his demise has created a gap in her heart that could never be filled.

A lady shares the message her late elder brother left them. Photo Credit: @j_lines02

Source: TikTok

Lady posts message late brother left them

In a TikTok post on May 23, the lady, @j_lines02, shared a screenshot of a message she found on his phone, which she claimed he left them three days before his death.

In the text, Gben spoke about his mum's love for him and her behaviour, describing her as someone who could easily be manipulated, but who is an action woman.

He wrote that his mum has anger issues but loves it when one heeds her counsel. He also added that his mum is a good woman, who could go overboard. The text read:

"Mummy loved me to deer to death.

"She's too easily manipulated.

"An action woman.

"Anger issues.

"She loves when you follow her than you She's a good woman but she does took much.

"I have no messages to anyone Una bin try.

I used to brag but I guess Angel don't live long.

"Ignorance is not good Pandy !!!~

"It's well. I thought it'd be dark but it's actually fun.

"Thanks to [name hidden] you really shok red me 😭😭.

"It's well.

"I died few days ago but I don't know how I am still writing."

The mourning lady expressed her love for her brother and wished him a peaceful rest.

A lady mourns the demise of her elder brother, who died on May 10. Photo Credit: @j_lines02

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

Lady's post elicits emotional reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Ifunanya Chukwu said:

"Hi stranger. my late mum is exactly the description of your mum but with touch of humour in her . it would be easy to recognise her in heaven..once you see someone narrating her entire journey of life to God and you see God laughing wholeheartedly ,thats my mum..greet her for me."

BARAKAT😍 said:

"We found out my late bestfriend wrote her death date in her diary . ‘ Feb 08,2021, is my last day."

⭐BURNEYY said:

"It's okay my brother is up there too he'd definitely make good friends."

Queen Teefah said:

"I'm so sorry for your loss stranger, don't know why I'm tearing up."

🦋Divine🦋❤️ said:

"Hi dear..I have 4 elder sisters up there, they will surely take good care of him."

BeckyLife🖤💎 said:

"My dad is up there he’s a good man he will surely take good care of you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had made public her brother's last words before he passed away.

Last message man sent sister before demise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had displayed the last WhatsApp message her brother sent before he died.

While she didn't disclose what led to his death, the lady appeared to be really pained. Before his final message to her, the lady displayed other chats they had, capturing his caring nature and how they were constantly in touch.

The chats showed when he begged her to pray for his recovery and when he confirmed that he was getting better.

Source: Legit.ng