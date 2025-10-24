A Nigerian man has shared how his plan to test his girlfriend’s loyalty ended in unexpected heartbreak years later

He revealed that the same best friend he used for the loyalty test is now happily married

The man’s story, shared on social media, drew many reactions as people expressed shock and sympathy

A Nigerian man has cried out online after revealing that he sent his best friend to try to date his girlfriend to test her loyalty, but the two are now married.

He initially shared a post years back, stating that he had asked his friend to approach his girlfriend and try to date her to see if she would choose his best friend over him.

Nigerian man loses girlfriend to best friend

In a heartbreaking update, he later confirmed that the same friend succeeded in dating his girlfriend, and the two eventually got married.

In 2019, he took to his social media page to share the story, adding that they were already married and had welcomed a child.

Several years later, on October 23, 2025, he returned to the same page to quote his initial post, announcing that his friend had now welcomed a third child with the lady whose loyalty he had once tried to test.

The Nigerian man, identified as @UsmanZannaah on X (formerly Twitter), had written in his 2019 post about the first incident:

“Today marks exactly two years since I sent my best friend Aliyu to go and try to date my girlfriend to test and confirm if she can accept any other man over me. They are now married with one child.”

Sharing the latest update, he wrote:

"3 kids now and counting."

After his post went viral, many social media users trooped to the comment section to share their thoughts about the incident.

Reactions as man tests girlfriend’s loyalty

@ums____ noted:

"But Is he still your bestfriend? And were you going to marry her before?"

@SirLeoBDasilva shared:

"You’re counting scores, they are counting kids."

@Jaydee811 said:

"He was looking for a wife, you were looking for a girlfriend. God used you to answer their prayers."

@AzimTomiwa wrote:

"Testing someone you call your partner is crazy . she did the best thing fr , gave you exactly what you were looking for."

@DarkModeOnly01 noted:

"God bless that your friend. My regards to him pls, he is a REAL G who did the wright thing.

He was a Man and you were a Boy, that was just about the difference back then."

@honiseymoh added:

"Don't let your boyfriend stop you from meeting the love of your life abi how do they say it."

@AAAlhaji21 shared:

"Hope you are married by now too. This one you are monitoring what is gone."

@OlanmaDiamond said:

"You sent her soulmate to her.. you're such a a destiny helper."

@UjunwaEzendiok1 wrote:

"Don’t let your boyfriend stop you from meeting ur husband."

@Gonetillmonday noted:

"That’s what you get for running relationship experiments without ethics approval."

@Ah_ma_rah shared:

"I just hope all those chief testers of the federation are learning sha. Usman may have rested with his bestie but all those let me tell her I'm broke and see how she takes it.. Just dey play. The man itching to spend on her is around the corner. Stop playing games and BE SERIOUS!"

@ridwan_on_x stressed:

"I remember dating someone because my friend said she’s out of my league. Intentionally proceeded because I found out he’s interested in her."

Read his post below:

