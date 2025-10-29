A Nigerian man sparked reactions online after sharing a bold opinion about Regina Daniels and her marriage

He made cultural references while explaining why he believes her union with Ned Nwoko is unique

His statement drew mixed reactions as many rushed to the comment section to share their views

A Nigerian man has revealed the reason why popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, can’t divorce or separate from her husband, Ned Nwoko, for life.

He shared the statement on his page, and many people immediately rushed to the comment section to share their opinions and personal experiences regarding his claim.

Man drops reason regina Daniels can’t part ways with husband. Photo source: Twitter/drpenking

Source: Twitter

Man says Regina Daniels can’t divorce husband

The man stated that Regina Daniels and her husband cannot separate, irrespective of whatever issues the couple might currently be facing.

According to a post he made on his page, @drpenking, via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), he mentioned that both individuals are bound for life.

He went further to explain that Ned Nwoko is from Delta State, and that no one can divorce a Delta man.

His statement:

“It’s obvious Regina Daniels doesn’t understand what she signed up for. They no dey divorce Delta man, except na him use his hand say he no want you again.”

Man claims Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko are bound for life. Photo source: Twitter/drpenking

Source: Twitter

He added that the only way anyone can divorce a Delta man is if the man himself decides to end the marriage or call it off.

He continued:

“If not, you are locked for life. You can’t return the bride price of a Delta man. Ask around.”

As he made the post, many individuals who came across his statement immediately stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man reacts to marriage drama

@KaroBlvk added:

"You can... My sister did.. same man from Ned's neighboring village .... Nobody should believe this lie abeg."

@suvie_writes shared:

"Oga that’s not true. Dem dey return bride price for Delta State almost every month. I nor know where una dey get this information."

@mrfeel95591 stressed:

"There is no such thing as a delta man , Delta is not a tribe or ethnic group there are multiple tribe's and ethnic groups in Delta state and Ned is an igbo man his practice igbo culture."

@henry_iyke247 shared:

"Delta is too big and each village or town has its own culture and language as well. Even within my community, each quarter has its own rules and norms. In conclusion, there are rooms for divorce."

@umoh70540 added:

"Na so delta man gets power. Why we no make them president for life make Naija better past the rest of the world abi na kpekus only power them get. I know a few wey live delta man and their life comes blow."

@dapzinfash wrote:

"She just start a miserable life but lowkey she think is enjoyment."

@OkezieOrji1 noted:

"Delta is a State with multi ethnic nationalities without uniform culture, what Delta are you referring to please."

@lovert_mbu37795 stressed:

"You can't divorce oh, who do you intend to give the food that grandpa has touched? Please finish what you started."

@Blessin60461314 said:

"Funny!!!! Except na him use him hand say he no do again ?. When time reach to return bride price if he like make he no come collect."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Senator Ned Nwoko reacted to a viral video showing him with a young lady who was rumoured online to be his new wife.

Lady visits Ned Nwoko’s house, shares story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady who claimed to have visited the home of Senator Ned Nwoko shared a video giving an inside look at the mansion and allegedly revealing what she discovered in the apartment, said to belong to actress Regina Daniels.

In the trending clip, the lady expressed surprise at some of the things she saw and gave her own perspective on the ongoing reports about the couple’s relationship. Her video quickly went viral as social media users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions

Source: Legit.ng