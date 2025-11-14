Regina Daniels opened up again, revealing more painful details about her past with Ned Nwoko

Actress admitted she was the “foolish one,” explaining how an early pregnancy led to their rushed marriage

Regina stated that she is shameless with pride, insisting that Ned never accused her of cheating in seven years

Nollywood star Regina Daniels has continued to peel back the layers of her once-guarded marriage to her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko.

She admitted that despite the allegations leveled against her by Ned, he never accused her of sleeping around.

This is coming after the actress revealed that she once secretly terminated a pregnancy for Ned before their marriage.

Regina Daniels says Ned Nwoko can never accuse her of cheating on him. Photo: Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels.

Source: Instagram

She explained that the pregnancy was the real reason behind their rushed marriage at the time.

According to her, Ned’s dislike for her former friend, Ann, dated back to the role she allegedly played in helping her terminate the pregnancy without her mother’s knowledge.

However, in a new post on Instagram, Regina, whose drug test leaked online, revealed that for years, fans never truly knew who she was

She described herself as “extremely shameless with pride”, saying that she can accept any label as long as it has nothing to do with promiscuity.

Regina insisted that she has no problem being called names, mocked, or misunderstood.

Read the post here:

Screenshot of Regina Daniels' post. Photo: @regina.daniels/IG.

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Regina Daniel's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@owenn_clair said:

"Every time she posts, it seems to backfire on her. Wouldn’t it make sense to advise her to stop posting? None of this is helping her situation. She already had an aboortion before, and now people are saying that Ned groomed her? Being with a man like Ned and choosing aboortion shows it wasn’t her first time. I get that some of you want her to tell her side first, but honestly, the information so far only benefits Ned. At least he didn’t force the aboortion; this would’ve been a much bigger issue for him. And cutie once posted about her lover before Ned. Omo these two people have lived a life worth questioning."

@shortsnmore_ said:

"Well, I think they are blackmailing her with all they know, so she’s coming out to it say it before they do. Brand wey want scatter go scatter."

@weightlossproducts9ja said:

"They can accuse her of lesbianism,and drug addiction, but when she speaks the little tip of an iceberg she's spilling too much? Regina never even began to speak anything. You all leave this girl alone. If Regina Rotten, na Mpa Spoil her."

@zubby87968 said:

"So it was not force marriage na ??because this man has been sleeping with you before the so-called marriage."

Ned Nwoko spills reasons for marrying Regina

Legit.ng earlier reported that an old interview with Ned Nwoko resurfaced online amid his ongoing marriage crisis with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

In a viral video shot in 2024, Nwoko admitted that he did not marry Regina Daniels out of love.

The billionaire businessman and politician further broke down details of their union, igniting massive concerns online.

Source: Legit.ng