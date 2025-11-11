A Nigerian lady shared a post online showing what she claimed is Regina Daniels’ ID card and real age during the actress’s marriage drama

Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, have been having problems in their marriage, and people are talking about it a lot online

Many people saw the post and started commenting, sharing their thoughts about the alleged age of the Nollywood actress

A lady has exposed the alleged age of popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels amid her marriage clash with her husband, the notable and well-respected politician Ned Nwoko.

Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, began having marriage drama weeks ago, and the issue has continued to attract public attention.

Lady exposes alleged age of Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels had claimed she was maltreated in her husband’s house, but he dismissed the claims while presenting his own side of the story.

In the middle of the back-and-forth between the couple, a lady took to social media to share an ID card, alleging the date of birth and age of the Nollywood actress.

According to an individual with the username @princessluna237 on the popular social media platform X, formerly Twitter,

She wrote a few statements about the actress as she claimed the real age of the actress is shown on the ID card she posted.

The individual wrote on her page,

“See person wey marry at 17. Person wey her own mama talk say she marry at 20. If they can lie about what we can verify, they definitely can lie about what we can’t verify. Simple logic.”

Not long after she made the post, many people who came across the statement and the attached screenshot rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady speaks about Regina Daniels

@wf_jewel wrote:

"If dem fit re-edit age wey dey public record, imagine wetin dem fit do with history. Na remix generation we dey!"

@ifeoma03257508 noted:

"And you didn't think that the woman was probably covering her self from backlash?"

@KingNobleBanks added:

"I dey talk say all these things wey Regina dey do na acting. She has been an actress since she was younger so she is just playing a lead role here. All this one na drama."

@Stainless198 stressed:

"Why everybody’s blaming Ned is because the father was against the marriage. If the father had supported, na the man everybody go face. Nobody wants to hold the mother accountable because agenda na orphan."

@BPhilz_14 added:

"Na internet strangers dem fit fool, no be old OG when know how troublesome them be for Asaba even before senator came into the picture. That’s why the whole “Asaba Nollywood” just dey watch the whole situation like movie, cus them know the truth."

@Shameh_NG shared:

"Regina just wanted to cash out from that man. Leave age matter. All her friends and families would have shouted before they got married."

@Dhonthomass said:

"My own is, someone wey the father no approve her to marry Ned, how come their two go ahead and marry without the father giving out her hands in marriage? If na me be her father i no go involve for this kind thing."

@NnaemekaEdeh1 noted:

"So what's your own? If you want the attention of senator Chinedu Nwoko,why don't you toast him direct than to use Regina Daniel in chasing clout. I really don't understand your beef? Senator Nwoko never appointed you to speak for him,did Chinedu left you for Regina Daniel? Haba."

